Terrorists once more shot 3 other people from Bihar in Kashmir, two killed and one vital

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists on Sunday shot at 3 non-locals in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving two useless at the spot and one significantly injured. police gave this knowledge. The police officer stated that the terrorists opened indiscriminate hearth at the 3 other people, firstly from Bihar, in Wanpoh house of ​​Kulgam. On this terrorist incident, 2 non-locals have been killed and 1 was once injured.

Police and safety forces have cordoned off the realm. The 3 non-Kashmiri laborers who have been fired upon by means of terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (J&Ok) have been known as Raja Reshi Dev (Useless), Joginder Reshi Deo (Useless) and Chunchun Reshi Deo (Injured). All are citizens of Bihar.

Previous on Saturday, terrorists shot Arvind Kumar Sah (30), a resident of Banka district, outdoor the park close to Idgah in Srinagar on Saturday night time. He advised that Sah died at the spot. Sah used to promote golgappas in Srinagar and his dream was once to boost the circle of relatives in Bihar out of poverty which has been shattered together with his loss of life.