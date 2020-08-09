Terrorists opened fire on BJP leader in Srinagar, treatment is going on in hospital in critical condition

Srinagar: On Sunday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Police sources said Abdul Hameed Najar went on a morning walk when the terrorists opened fire on him near the railway station. Sources said that Budar BJP OBC Morcha president Najar has been sent to Srinagar for treatment. Also Read – New twist in Rajasthan politics! BJP sends some MLAs to Gujarat on ‘pilgrimage’, Vasundhara encamps in Delhi

Earlier, militants killed a BJP sarpanch, Sajjad Ahmad Khande, in Qazigund area of ​​Kulgam district on 6 August. Just 48 hours before Khande’s murder, militants shot and injured another BJP sarpanch, Arif Ahmed, in Akharan area of ​​Kulgam district. Also Read – Congress got a big shock again, two big leaders including former minister left the party, joined BJP

Explain that due to such attacks on BJP workers, party workers are resigning in Jammu and Kashmir. Many BJP sarpanches have resigned. Let us know that by entering the house of the BJP leader in the past, the terrorists shot the BJP leader and his family members. The BJP leader was killed in this incident. Also Read – Congress is now doing ‘purification’ in Madhya Pradesh, Ganges water will be distributed in these areas