Terrorists opened fireplace on safety forces in Srinagar, siege operation continues

Srinagar : There may be information of firing on the SKIMS Clinical School Health center (SKIMS Clinical School Health center, Bemina) of terrorists within the Bemina space of ​​Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists controlled to flee after firing.Additionally Learn – Police Failed Terrorist Assault In Punjab, Tiffin Bomb Recovered, Two Arrested

To seek for the terrorists, the military has began the operation through cordoning off the realm. No casualties were reported to this point on this terrorist incident. Additionally Learn – Pakistan didn’t permit Srinagar-Sharjah flight to make use of its airspace

That is breaking information. The scoop is repeatedly being up to date. Additionally Learn – NIA Arrests Bangladeshi Terrorist: Bangladeshi terrorist arrested in West Bengal