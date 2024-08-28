Terry Bradshaw Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Terry Bradshaw is one of the most recognizable figures in American football history. A Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl victories in the 1970s, Bradshaw has remained in the spotlight long after his playing days as a famous TV analyst and personality.

Bradshaw has become a beloved figure to multiple generations of fans with his folksy charm, quick wit, and football expertise. This blog post will explore Bradshaw’s fascinating life story, from his early days as a small-town boy with big dreams to his current status as a multimedia star.

Who is Terry Bradshaw?

Terry Paxton Bradshaw was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 2, 1948. He was a gifted athlete who excelled at football from an early age. After a standout high school career, Bradshaw played college football at Louisiana Tech University, setting numerous passing records and catching NFL scouts’ attention.

In 1970, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bradshaw with the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Though he struggled early in his pro career, Bradshaw eventually developed into one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Known for his powerful throwing arm and clutch performances in big games, Bradshaw led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in six years from 1975 to 1980.

Attribute Details Full Name Terry Paxton Bradshaw Date of Birth September 2, 1948 Birthplace Shreveport, Louisiana, USA Age (2024) 75 years old Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Weight (Playing Days) 215 pounds (97 kg) Current Health Cancer-free, recovering from bladder and skin cancer

After retiring in 1984, Bradshaw seamlessly transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. He has been a studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday since 1994 and has become one of the most popular and recognizable faces in football media. Beyond sports, Bradshaw has also dabbled in acting, singing, and other entertainment ventures over the years.

Where is Terry Bradshaw now?

At 75 years old, Terry Bradshaw remains an active and apparent public figure. He continues his long-running role as co-host and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday during football season. Bradshaw and his family also star in the E! reality show “The Bradshaw Bunch,” which premiered in 2020 and offers a glimpse into his home life in Oklahoma.

When not on TV, Bradshaw is busy with various business ventures and public appearances. He is a sought-after motivational speaker and regularly appears at corporate events, trade shows, and charity functions. Bradshaw also owns and operates his line of beef jerky products called Bradshaw’s Best.

Age and Physical Details

Born in 1948, Terry Bradshaw is currently 75 years old. Bradshaw stood 6’3″ and weighed around 215 pounds during his playing days. He was known for his powerful physique and strong throwing arm.

Today, Bradshaw maintains an active lifestyle but has battled some health issues recently. In 2022, he revealed that he had been treated for both bladder and skin cancer. Bradshaw has been open about his health challenges but says he is now cancer-free and feeling good.

Personal Life and Relationships

Bradshaw has been married four times. His current wife is Tammy Bradshaw, whom he married in 2014 after 15 years together.

+ Bradshaw has two daughters from his third marriage to Charlotte Hopkins: Rachel and Erin. Both of his daughters are prominently featured in “The Bradshaw Bunch.”

Throughout his life, Bradshaw has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, particularly during his playing career.

He has credited his Christian faith as a source of strength in dealing with mental health challenges. Bradshaw has used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness and reduce the stigma around seeking treatment.

Professional Career and Achievements

Terry Bradshaw’s NFL career spanned 14 seasons from 1970 to 1983, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His significant achievements include:

4 Super Bowl championships (IX, X, XIII, XIV)

2-time Super Bowl MVP

NFL Most Valuable Player (1978)

3-time Pro Bowl selection

Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989

After retiring as a player, Bradshaw quickly transitioned into broadcasting. He has been a fixture on Fox’s NFL coverage since 1994, winning multiple Sports Emmy Awards for his work as a studio analyst. Bradshaw’s folksy charm and football knowledge have made him one of the most popular TV personalities in sports.

Beyond football, Bradshaw has pursued various entertainment opportunities over the years. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, released country music albums, and even had a short-lived variety show in the 1990s.

Net Worth and Salary

Terry Bradshaw’s estimated net worth is around $45 million. His primary sources of wealth are his NFL career earnings, long-running TV contract with Fox, and various business ventures.

Bradshaw’s current salary from Fox Sports is reported to be $5 million per year, making him among the industry’s highest-paid sports broadcasters.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) Estimated around $45 million Primary Income Sources – NFL career earnings – TV contract with Fox Sports – Business ventures Current Salary Reported $5 million per year from Fox Sports Top Salary (Playing Days) $470,000 per year (early 1980s)

During his playing career, Bradshaw’s top salary was around $470,000 annually in the early 1980s. While modest by today’s NFL standards, it made him one of the highest-paid players of his era.

Business Ventures and Investments

Outside of his TV work, Bradshaw has been involved in numerous business ventures over the years:

Real estate investments—At one point, Bradshaw owned $13 million worth of properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mexico. He has since scaled back his real estate holdings. Bradshaw’s Best beef jerky – His line of beef jerky products FitzBradshaw Racing – He was co-owner of a NASCAR racing team from 2001-2006 Plane flipping – Bradshaw has said he makes money buying and selling private planes Bradshaw Bourbon – He launched his bourbon whiskey brand in 2020



Bradshaw has generally taken a conservative approach to investing his football and broadcasting earnings. He famously sold off most of his real estate holdings just before the 2008 financial crisis, limiting his losses.

Real Estate Investments

While Bradshaw has scaled back his property investments in recent years, he has owned some impressive real estate over the years:

744-acre ranch in Oklahoma – Listed for sale at $22.5 million in 2022

12-acre property in Hawaii – Sold for $2.7 million in 2016

Home in Jacksonville, FL – Sold for $1.6 million in 2019

Property in Bradenton, FL – Sold for $1.4 million in 2020

Bradshaw’s primary residence is his ranch in Oklahoma, which has been featured on his reality show. The sprawling property includes luxury homes, recreational facilities, and working cattle/horse operations.

Contact Information and Social Media

As a public figure, Terry Bradshaw does not share direct contact information. He can be reached for business/media inquiries through his representatives:

Fans can follow Bradshaw on his official social media accounts:

Conclusion

Terry Bradshaw has lived a remarkable life from small-town Louisiana to the bright lights of the NFL and Hollywood. His journey from Super Bowl champion quarterback to beloved TV personality showcases his charisma, resilience, and adaptability.

At 75, Bradshaw remains as visible and popular as ever, bringing joy to millions of fans through his TV work and larger-than-life personality. While he may be best remembered for his exploits on the football field, Bradshaw’s enduring legacy spans far beyond sports as a true American icon.