Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels being adapted for the screen

There have been a number of makes an attempt to adapt Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld universe for the screen, from Sky’s Hogfather, The Color of Magic and Going Postal, to BBC America’s upcoming The Watch.

And now, the late creator’s manufacturing firm Narrativia shall be making extra.

On what would have been Pratchett’s 72nd birthday, Narrativia has introduced a partnership with Motive Photos and Endeavor to convey the novels to life in a collection of “definitive screen variations.”

The partnership will intention to create “actually genuine” Discworld content material, which might properly be a reference to BBC America’s non-canon cyber-punk tackle The Watch. The press launch continues: “the new partnership will convey this treasured world to screens in a collection of status variations that stay completely trustworthy to Sir Terry Pratchett’s unique, distinctive genius.”

Talking of the partnership, Co-Director of Narrativia Rhianna Pratchett mentioned: “Discworld teems with distinctive characters, witty narrative and unbelievable literary tropes, and we really feel these ought to be realised on screen in a kind that my father could be happy with.

“It’s fantastic to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content material, who each completely share our imaginative and prescient to make this a actuality.”

Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia, added: “The Discworld books are an enormous supply of pleasure to thousands and thousands of readers, and rightly so; each paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and aptitude and we’re dedicated to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves. With this partnership, we’re delighted to say that Discworld has lastly discovered its dwelling.”

