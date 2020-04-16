Tesla is building ‘world’s most advanced paint store’ at Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla already has most likely the most advanced electrical vehicles on the planet, now those vehicles are set to get most likely the most advanced paint jobs in line with Elon Musk.

As CleanTechnica tales, the third Row Tesla Podcast spoke with Elon Musk proper via its latest episode the place they mainly talked about manufacturing the Sort Y. Then again, 33 minutes into the podcast the subject turns to paint and the Gigafactory in Berlin. You’ll be capable of watch it beneath:

Musk explains how the manufacturing facility in Berlin could be equipped with the “most advanced paint retailer,” allowing it to carry out multi-layer paint coating in order that you may see “measurement” after which a “commerce in color with curvature” throughout the auto. The speculation being that you simply simply lay down a coat of paint with color tint, then gloss, then every other tint coat and so forth. and it results in a “3-D feeling.” In line with Musk, “it merely pops.” Study further…

