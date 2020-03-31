Tessa Thompson, Michael Urie and Celia Keenan-Bolger to Appear in Play-PerView Fundraiser (EXCLUSIVE)

Tessa Thompson will seem in a reside studying of Ryan Spahn’s comedy ​”Nora Highland” in order to increase cash for arts organizations impacted by the coronavirus. “Nora Highland” is being featured on Play-PerView, a brand new live-streaming initiative that was co-founded by producer ​Jeremy Wein​ (NYC PodFest)​ and actor and producer ​Mirirai Sithole (“Black Mirror: Smithereens”).

The theater group has been hit laborious by the coronavirus. Theaters have been closed for weeks as the general public well being disaster has worsened, leaving hundreds of individuals with out a job.

Thompson will star reverse reverse ​Michael Urie of “Ugly Betty” fame in “Nora Highland,” which is able to stream on April 1 at 7 p.m.​ The play grapples with a topical challenge, inspecting the complexities of casting an brazenly homosexual performer in a homosexual function that producers need to rent a straight actor to play. ​This studying will profit the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Help Fund and Covenant Home New York.

“Household Friday,” Play-PerView’s unique, non-scripted weekly sequence specializing in households in the theater group, will proceed April three at eight p.m. with “Stay from Putnam County.” ​This second installment will function alums of the Broadway manufacturing of ​”The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee​,” together with Tony Award winner ​Celia Keenan-Bolger (“​To Kill a Mockingbird​”) and her husband Tony Award nominee ​John Ellison Conlee​ (​”The Full Monty”)​. They are going to be joined by James Monroe Iglehart​ (​”Aladdin”)​ and Derrick Baskin​ (​”Ain’t Too Proud​”). ​ T​his episode of “Household Friday” will straight profit Colt Coeur, a Brooklyn-based theater firm and the Mother or father Artist Advocacy League COVID Childcare Aid Fund.

On April 6 at eight p.m., Play-PerView will current a one-time-only studying of ​”Cadillac Crew​,” written by ​Tori Sampson​ and directed by​ Chalia LaTour ​(​”Slave Play”). The efficiency will function​ Dria Brown​ (“Bedlam’s ​Hamlet”), ​Ashley​ ​Bryant​ (​”The Play That Goes Incorrect:), Brontë England-Nelson​ (​”Three Tall Girls”)​, and ​La Tour ​as 4 civil rights activists on the day of a extremely anticipated speech by Rosa Parks. This studying will profit The Nationwide Black Theatre and Girls In Want.

Future Play-PerView occasions will function the works of Bess Wohl ​(​”Grand Horizons”)​, ​Micah Inventory (“​It’s Solely A Play​”), ​Sharr White ​(​”The True”), ​Johnathan Caren ​(“Canyon​”), and Martyna Majok ​(“Value of Residing​”). Tickets begin at $5.