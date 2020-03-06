Tessa Thompson Says ‘Westworld’ Season 3 ‘Feels Like the Show is Starting All Over Again’

It’s been nearly two years since “Westworld” was final on the air, and followers could possibly be forgiven for struggling to recollect precisely who escaped the titular park at the finish of season 2, and in what physique.

Fortuitously, the upcoming third season of the HBO sequence “looks like the present is beginning yet again,” in keeping with considered one of its stars, Tessa Thompson.

Chatting with Selection at the star-studded season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese language Theatre, Thompson talked about what leaving Westworld itself means for the sequence, and expressed hope that she would may get to discover new identities for Charlotte Hale, “if we get to do one other season and a season after,” that is.

“In a bizarre approach, it looks like this is the premiere of the present once more as a result of now we have entered the actual world and the present continues to ask the query what it means to be human, however it’s asking a bunch – pun meant – of recent questions. Now we have numerous those that have come to affix our solid, recent blood, so it looks like the present is beginning yet again,” Thompson teased. “It’s a present that surprises not simply the viewers, however shocked the folks which can be fortunate sufficient to work on it.”

One among the aforementioned newbies is Aaron Paul, whose character offers audiences a distinct type of human than the megalomaniacs who run the park and the sickos who enter it for enjoyable.

Taking the present into the actual world additionally allowed creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure the freedom to point out what else the human race has to supply.

“The present took a reasonably dim view of humanity by the first two seasons. Now we get to ask the query is humanity embodied by what we’ve seen of it in the park,” Nolan explains. “If Dolores, Maeve and the remainder of the hosts have solely been uncovered to the varieties of people that would go to Westworld, is that basically all that humanity is product of?”

With out giving an excessive amount of away, Paul’s character is somebody who feels remoted from society, somebody who finally ends up feeling maybe extra snug in the presents of hosts than of his fellow people.

“We’re speaking about the concept that regardless of all these applied sciences that should draw us nearer collectively, make us really feel extra related to different folks, you possibly can nonetheless even really feel extra alone because of this,” Pleasure stated. “I feel there’s one thing actually relatable about the loneliness that his character feels.”

Talking of connecting the dots with the present local weather, “Westworld” has at all times pointed the risks of letting know-how take over, and Nolan mentioned how clear parallels may be drawn with the looming presidential election.

“We had been concerned with a model of the future that was a linear extrapolation of what we’re in proper now. … The concept we’ve trapped ourselves in our personal preliminary preferences, the concept that at a sure level we lose management,” he stated. “The thought of an algorithmically decided tradition and world, which I feel we’re beginning to see the results of not solely in the final election cycle, however this election cycle. Nobody is grappling totally at this level with the satan’s discount that we’ve made, the quantity of management that we’ve ceded, not essentially to different folks, however to a black field that nobody understands the way it works.”

Following Nolan’s declaration, it’s honest to say that Luke Hemsworth introduced a lighter be aware to proceedings, jokingly forgetting the title of his character and bantering about one explicit combat scene with Evan Rachel Wooden, which he can’t look forward to audiences to see.

“That was all Evan, she does stuff and I attempt to sustain,” Hemsworth stated of choreographing the advanced sequence. “It was a few days, I’d truly had surgical procedure on my bicep, so I stated, ‘No matter you do, don’t kick me in the bicep.’ So she kicked me in the face as an alternative and that was superb.”

Loads of acquainted “Westworld” faces had been in attendance for the massive occasion, together with Thandie Newton, in addition to a cluster of newcomers to the sci-fi world – similar to Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and the man mountain, NFL star Marshawn Lynch – none of whom had seen a single minute of the new season. So there was additionally loads of pleasure as the expertise and producers piled into the Chinese language Theatre, prepared to find what the world past Westworld appears like.

Season 3 of “Westworld” premieres March 15 on HBO.