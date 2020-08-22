Tessa Thompson, Who Has Seen Cuties, Defends Netflix Movie After Backlash

Go away a Remark
It’s all the time thrilling when Netflix rolls out its record of recent releases for the upcoming month for subscribers to flick through and add extra titles to their queues. When September’s record of films and tv exhibits grew to become out there nonetheless, controversy rapidly ignited over the French movie Cuties (or Mignonnes), when individuals grew to become offended by its perceived over-sexualization of younger women from a poster.
Marvel actress Tessa Thompson watched the film at Sundance Movie Competition and is being vocal in regards to the failure of the advertising workforce to current it precisely. In her phrases:
As Tessa Thompson posted on Twitter, she’s seen Cuties and agrees with critics’ reward – the movie obtained an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and some awards. Cuties was written by a French Senegalese Black lady named Maïmouna Doucouré about her personal experiences, and it was so stunning that it “gutted” the Creed actress. Though she understands the response to Netflix’s advertising of the movie, she’s “disenchanted” that it will not be getting its due due to this.
Cuties has impressed a Change.org petition with almost 200,000 signatures calling to take away the movie from the streaming service. In response to the outcry, Netflix modified up the film’s poster, tagline and upped its score to mature as an alternative of 16+ and issued this assertion:
We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate art work that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it consultant of this French movie which received an award at Sundance. We’ve now up to date the images and outline.
It must be famous that the poster utilized by Netflix was not the identical picture on Cuties’ authentic advertising at Sundance. As a substitute of that includes the 11-year-old women dancing playfully within the distance, Netflix’s model has the dance workforce putting poses that might be seen as suggestive. Take a look at the 2 photos beneath:
Cuties facilities on Amy, a younger woman who turns into fascinated with a dance crew referred to as the “cuties” and joins them, regardless of the restraint it locations on her conservative household. You’ll be able to try the trailer for the movie right here:
Amidst the controversy, Tessa Thompson does deliver up an attention-grabbing level about backlash. Within the actress’ opinion as a Cuties viewer, she didn’t really feel just like the film promoted over-sexualization of ladies, however does take the chance to touch upon it. It sounds just like the advertising workforce didn’t perceive the content material and made the flawed transfer. She completed off her level by sharing a photograph from the movie that’s extra consultant of the fabric:
The {Photograph} director Stella Meghie additionally chimed into the Cuties dialog by defending Maïmouna Doucouré, who has since deleted her Twitter after allegedly receiving threats relating to her first function movie that a lot of the world has but to see. In Meghie’s phrases:
Cuties will come to Netflix on September 9, together with new titles together with Enola Holmes and The Satan All The Time.
