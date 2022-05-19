Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown driving is delayed and two of its versions are canceled

The return of the veteran saga at the hands of Nacon was scheduled for September of this year.

Do you remember the Test Drive saga? The driving franchise announced a return from the hand of Nacon with a new game: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This was scheduled to arrive on PC and consoles next September, but in the end it will not be like that: it has been delayed to 2023.

This has been communicated by Nacon itself in a publication on its official Steam page. In it, they say that the game developed by Kylotonn needs more time to achieve the goal of “making it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise” and arrive without errors at launch.

The PS4 and One versions have been canceledFor this they have also made an important decision and that will not please users of previous generation consoles. Nacon has announced that PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canceled in order to “take full advantage of the technology of the new consoles and maximize the overall quality of the game”.

In this way, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will no longer reach the previous generation of Sony and Microsoft, but will be available in PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switchwhen he will introduce us to a 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island with licenses from brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge or Bugatti.

