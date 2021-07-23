Test Out The Trailer Of Dramarama – FilmyVoice

Read about Out The Trailer Of Dramarama

Trailer for an indie coming-out comedy titled Dramarama is out and this one is helmed via Jonathan Wysocki making his serve as directorial debut a few high-school kid short of to come back again out of closet.

The film premiered at gala’s ultimate 12 months at the side of at Outfest Los Angeles and BFI Flare in London. The film stars Anna Grace Barlow, Danielle Kay, Megan Suri, Nick Pugliese, and Nico Greetham.

Ser in 1994, a host of high school drama nerds are throwing their ultimate murder mystery shut eye party. Previous than they cross away for college, Gene (Nick Pugliese) needs to come back again out of the closet, then again is terrified of what his sheltered pals would possibly assume.

The film is produced via Yue Wang and Jonathan Wysocki. It’s slated for September 7th, 2021 release.