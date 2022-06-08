tests show that it is up to 60% faster than Python 3.10

Python is a programming language of great (and growing) popularity, thanks among other things to its preponderant role in fields such as data science or artificial intelligence. But, ease of coding being one of its founding goals, speed is something that has been left aside throughout its development.

In fact, low-level languages ​​like historical C produce code capable of running up to 100 times faster, depending on the task at hand. The higher the number of threads, of course, the performance gap becomes more and more visible. Because of this, its own Microsoft decided last year to fund a project to double the speed of Python in future versions.

The new beta has just hit the field, and it shows that it is fresh and ready to run

Last month, the Internet had access to the first look (beta 1, specifically) of what will be Python 3.11. Beyond a series of improvements and additions, what is most attracting the attention of this new version is the performance data that the Python Software Foundation has published about it.

The tests, which have been carried out by executing software written in Python and compiled with the GCC compiler on Ubuntu Linux, yield results that boast up to 60% speed in some cases (25% on average) faster than Python 3.10without the need to make any changes to the code.

The stable version will not be available until next October

And Phoronix have used the benchmarking application Pybench —a collection of 31 tests that evaluate different aspects of the Python language (eg arithmetic operations, method calls, attribute access…)— to prove or disprove developers’ claims. And the results are stunning:

















What has changed?

This achievement has been possible, among other things, without the need to alter the memory consumption of Python 3.11, which has remained unchanged until now. In fact, the changes have come from two areas, fundamentally, as explained by the Python developers in their documentation: