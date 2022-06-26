Tevez spoke after his debut as coach of Rosario Central: “Stop fucking with El Chapa, I’m the head of this group”

*Carlos Tevez’s statements at a press conference

It was not a happy start for Carlos Tevez in Central Rosary. In his beginning as a coach, the team led by the former footballer of the Argentine national team fell 1-0 to Silver Gymnastics in creek for the Paraguayan goal Ramon Sosa 35 minutes into the second half. Although the local team had made merits to get ahead, after receiving the goal, they had no reaction and were finally defeated against their people.

At a press conference, the brand new coach You bastard He regretted not having been able to collect the three points, but he was satisfied with what he saw from his team: “I liked the team, I really liked the attitude thinking that we only had five training sessions”. In addition, he stressed that the goal came from an isolated play: “Aleman’s pass is from another game. That changed the game, but if we scored any of the ones we had left, the game would change completely”.

The now coach asked that the criticism after his assumption be about him and not about the players: “The only one to blame for the defeat is me, I take responsibility, like every time we lose. I have a group of men behind who are going to leave everything to get ahead.” In this sense, he announced that something of what he wants to transmit to the campus was seen, but that he still has a lot of work ahead of him, that is why next week they will start double shift tasks every day.

Regarding the controversy over the formation of his coaching staff, Tevez was upset: “I am the head of the group, they called me to be a Central coach, the rest does not matter. And I’m the first and what happens to me is the only thing that matters. The rest, he Platemy brother or anyone… I am the head of this group and I am to blame from now on, stop fucking with El Chapa, with my brother or with anyone, here it is Carlos Tevez”.

The former Boca Juniors striker announced that between Saturday and Sunday he will meet with the leadership to define the reinforcements and acknowledged that he hopes that Ignatius Malcorra, now in Lanús, can join on Monday to start the work. Beyond that name, he was cautious and said the rest will be known soon.

The truth is Tevez has a titanic task in command of a team that drag 9 defeats in the last 15 games, in which he won four times but one of them was on penalties against Sol de Mayo de Viedma for the Argentine Cup. In the current tournament it has 4 points (1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses) and is one of the worst six teams of the year.

In relation to tactics, the former Juventus and Manchester City explained that he has not yet been able to express what he wants due to a matter of time: “It is one thing when we defend and another when we attack, the scheme is going to change. But since we didn’t have time, I decided to play like they had been playing and give it a little touch. I can’t change the whole scheme because we don’t have time, doing everything together wasn’t all right. So I stayed with the 4-4-2″.

On the next date Central Rosary will visit Aldosivi in Mar del Plata and then receive Sarmiento de Junin, two clubs fighting to maintain the category.

