Texas Chainsaw Massacre First Uncensored Trailer: Release Window, Platforms & Details

Put yourself in the shoes of a group of young people and survive the insane Leatherface family.

Based on one of the great horror classics, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has finally been seen this afternoon of non-E3 with a first gameplay trailer where players can get a better idea of ​​the type of game they will find.

We hope fans are as excited about this trailer as we are about showing it off.Gun Media“Since its presentation, one of the questions that was repeated to us the most was ‘when will we see gameplay material?’ We’re thrilled to celebrate this news along with the gameplay the community has been so excited about,” said Gun Interactive’s Director of Communications. “We hope the fans are so excited with this uncensored Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer as much as we do for showing it.”

Although the trailer does not provide excessive details either, it does show gameplay scenes that denote that the secrecy will be a key piece in this horror adventure that, apparently, will follow in the footsteps of other games of the style such as Until Dawn or the most recent The Quarry, perhaps with several endings for the poor unfortunates who have ended up prey to the insane family that starred in the 1974 original film.

“The trailer shows scares and scenes from the original film along with a series of hair-raising surprises,” say the authors of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, who already confirm that the video game will be released in PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4 y Xbox One a lo largo del 2023with landing on Xbox Game Pass from day 1. In this sense, they have celebrated that this horror adventure can also be released on the platforms of the last generation.

“For us it was important to allow all fans of the franchise to experience our vision of the game,” says one of the directors of Gun Interactive. In this sense, they guarantee that the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be up to the task: “preserve the gameplay and graphical style of the original giving players just what they’ve been asking for.”

