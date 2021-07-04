Texas Girl, 61, Arrested After Using Tractor In July 4 Parade With out Permission: Record

Whether or not motivated via patriotism or any other reason why, a Texas girl who attempted to sign up for a July 4 parade with out permission ended up arrested Saturday, in step with a file.

Laurie Bostic, 61, climbed aboard a tractor and attempted to sign up for different individuals within the parade in Rockwall, simply east of Dallas, round 11:30 a.m., FOX 4 of Dallas-Castle Price reported.

Police have been known as to the scene on a file that Bostic used to be allegedly inflicting a disturbance, the station reported.

Parade officers and police stated Bostic refused to conform after they attempted to persuade her to depart the parade, in step with FOX 4.

After she endured using the tractor, police ultimately compelled her automobile from the parade course, leading to her using right into a fence and disabling the automobile, the file stated.

Bostic used to be quickly arrested and used to be dealing with fees of evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly habits and legal mischief, government informed FOX 4.

She used to be being held within the Rockwall County prison, the Dallas Morning Information reported.