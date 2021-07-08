Texas Girl, 87, Discovered Useless In Dallas House From ‘homicidal Violence,’ Police Say

An 87-year-old Texas lady has been discovered useless in her house from what police are calling “homicidal violence.”

The invention of Anita Daniels Thompson’s frame in Dallas got here an afternoon after she reported that anyone had attempted to damage into her house, in step with KDFW.

Dallas Police, as of Wednesday, have not begun to unencumber the names of any suspects or provide an explanation for how Thompson used to be killed.

MURDER VICTIMS AT COUNTRY CLUB IN ATLANTA-AREA SUBURB IDENTIFIED: ‘THE CLUB IS STILL IN SHOCK’

The dept says investigators answered to a decision relating to a deceased particular person at her house round 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and “made up our minds the sufferer, Anita Daniels Thompson … died from homicidal violence.”

Teresa Hanks, president of the native community affiliation, informed KDFW that Thompson had known as her Monday and stated anyone attempted to damage thru her again door in a single day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I requested her used to be she ok. She says, ‘I’m high quality. I’m doing ok. I were given the door changed,’” Hanks stated. “I stated, ‘Smartly simply name me if you wish to have the rest.’ She stated, ‘I can.’ And that’s the remaining time I talked to her.”

Thompson is survived through her daughter, the station provides.