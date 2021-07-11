Texas Gov. Abbott: Proposed Balloting Reforms Will Make It ‘more straightforward To Vote’ And ‘tougher To Cheat’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claims that new balloting reforms in his state would make balloting more straightforward and extra safe on the similar time.

Election safety is simply one of the topics being mentioned at a unique consultation of the Texas legislature Abbott referred to as that started Thursday.

“Even Democrats within the Texas Space of Representatives, they agree that as a issues mail in ballots this is a space the place making improvements to the mail in poll device is some way to succeed in better election integrity,” Abbott instructed “Fox Information Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “So what Texas is doing is we’re making it more straightforward to vote via including extra hours in early balloting than we now have in present legislation, but in addition making it tougher to cheat with reference to mail in poll.”

Texas is thinking about new balloting rules after the Perfect Court docket dominated that Arizona’s election safety features – which integrated a prohibition in opposition to poll harvesting – had been criminal. Abbott claimed that poll harvesting, wherein a 3rd birthday celebration collects others’ absentee ballots and submits them, poses an actual risk to election integrity.

Abbott famous {that a} federal pass judgement on appointed via former President Barack Obama noticed that balloting fraud was once an issue, and that federal prosecutors had investigated and prosecuted a case wherein somebody attempted to make use of cocaine to shop for absentee ballots.

Different subjects to be mentioned all through the particular consultation come with border safety, transgender pupil athletes, and demanding race principle. Democrats have famous that the state’s electric grid, which broke down ultimate wintry weather, isn’t at the time table.

Abbott stated that the facility grid was once now not at the time table as it was once sufficiently addressed via measures taken all through the common consultation. He stated that all the particular consultation’s subjects were at the time table for the common consultation and had been “with regards to the end line” earlier than Democrats walked out to dam balloting reforms.

The governor is gearing up for a reelection marketing campaign and one distinguished title has emerged – actor Matthew McConaughey. In a up to date Dallas Morning Information ballot, Abbott held simply a one-point lead over McConaughey. When put next, the similar ballot had Abbott taking part in a 12-point lead over conceivable Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“It doesn’t topic what the title is, I take everyone very critically,” Abbott stated.