A Texas guy who won a large number of consideration after queuing for greater than six hours to vote within the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful vote casting after he solid his vote whilst on parole.

Hervis Rogers, 62, used to be arrested Wednesday on two counts of unlawful vote casting, a second-degree prison that carries a conceivable jail sentence of 2 to twenty years. His bail is about at $100,000.

Rogers used to be one of the citizens within the town of Houston who waited hours in line to solid their votes all through Tremendous Tuesday in March 2020. He turned into the face of the Texas fight over get entry to to votes after popping out of a polling station got here up at a traditionally black college round 1:30 a.m.

However Rogers used to be simply months ahead of the tip of his parole after two housebreaking convictions within the early Nineteen Nineties, making him ineligible to vote beneath Texas legislation. Prosecutors additionally mentioned Rogers voted illegally within the 2018 midterm elections.

Despite the fact that Rogers voted in Harris County, probably the most various counties in Texas and the place Houston is situated, he faces fees and could also be attempted in 1st viscount montgomery of alamein County, the place he’s lately being held.

Andre Segura, a Texas ACLU lawyer representing Rogers, mentioned his shopper used to be unaware that he used to be no longer allowed to vote.

“The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Rogers will have to alarm all Texans,” he mentioned in a remark. “He queued for greater than six hours to vote to meet what he thought to be his civic responsibility, and is now caught on bail the general public couldn’t have the funds for.”

Segura added: “He might be risking a long time in jail. Our rules should no longer intimidate other folks into vote casting via expanding the chance of prosecution for, at worst, blameless errors. We can proceed to struggle for justice for Mr. Rogers and can thrust back towards efforts to additional limit vote casting rights.”

Courtroom information display that Rogers is being prosecuted via the place of job of Republican Lawyer Common Ken Paxton, who has been a zealous campaigner for electoral fraud and failed closing yr to undo President Joe Biden’s victory to america Very best Courtroom.

“Hervis is a felon rightfully barred from vote casting beneath TX legislation,” Paxton mentioned in a tweet Friday. “I persecute voter fraud anywhere we discover it!”

Hervis is a felon who has rightly been barred from vote casting beneath the TX legislation. This liberal NPR article even says it, however buries it: “Rogers voted ahead of his parole ended. He most likely wasn’t eligible to vote on Election Day.” I persecute voter fraud all over we discover it! https://t.co/cXTjGIXfe1 — Lawyer Common Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 9, 2021

Once Saturday, Texas Republicans may get started Texas selling their revived electoral rules on the State Capitol. One provision will require courts to provide an explanation for to defendants how a prison conviction impacts their vote casting rights, a metamorphosis Democratic State Consultant John Bucy III made within the wake of Mason’s verdict.

“Aim is essential,” Bucy mentioned. “We in reality want to stay pushing those expenses down as a result of a large number of what they’re looking to do can criminalize errors.”

Analysis of the Brennan Middle for Justice, an unbiased legislation and coverage institute, displays that voter fraud “may be very uncommon, voter impersonation is just about non-existent, and lots of circumstances of alleged fraud are in truth voter or administrator mistakes.”