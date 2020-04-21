General News

Texas judge says she was forced to remove pride flag from courtroom

April 21, 2020
The rainbow flag’s elimination adopted a grievance by a neighborhood safety authorized skilled who compared the LGBTQ delight picture to a swastika and the Confederate flag.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

