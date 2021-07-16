Just right morning and welcome to Fox Information First. Right here’s what you want to grasp as you get started your day …

Texas Space speaker desires Dems again from DC, charters flight for them

Texas’ Republican Space speaker stated Thursday he plans to constitution a airplane that might be on “standby” in Washington, D.C., ready to deliver house Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to keep away from balloting on an election integrity invoice.

“I’m difficult all of our colleagues in D.C. to touch my workforce instantly so as to safe their seat at the airplane and go back to Austin so as to do the state’s trade,” Speaker Dade Phelan stated in a commentary. “The State of Texas is ready.”

Previous this week, a bunch of Democratic lawmakers fled Austin and flew to the country’s capital as an alternative of collaborating in a quorum vote on a invoice proposed through Republicans that might make stronger voter ID necessities for mail-in ballots and ban drive-thru and in a single day early balloting.

With out the chamber quorum, Republicans had been not able to behave at the regulation and voted Tuesday to reserve state cops to trace down the fugitive individuals. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In different tendencies:

– Lt. Gov. Patrick blasts Texas Democrat ‘liars membership,’ says they’ll be arrested upon go back

– The irony in Texas Democrats’ ‘lower and run’ ways

– Texas Democrat’s picture of drying garments results in new accusations of phony ‘sacrifice’

– Concha: Democrats’ stunt with Texas election invoice will ‘blow up of their faces’ in 2022

– Texas Dems fled the state in dramatic transfer to stall GOP election expenses, however why to Washington, DC?

Critics slam White Space after Psaki finds Fb consulted to ‘flag incorrect information’

Critics roundly condemned the White Space after press secretary Jen Psaki printed the Biden management is operating with Fb to flag “problematic” posts that “unfold disinformation” on COVID-19.

On Thursday, Psaki was once requested concerning the Biden management’s request for tech firms to be extra “competitive” when policing what they known as “incorrect information.” Psaki printed the White Space was once “in common contact with social media platforms” to maintain it.

She additionally printed the White Space was once “flagging” posts on Fb as a part of the efforts.

“Inside the Surgeon Common’s Place of work, we’re flagging posts for Fb that unfold disinformation,” Psaki stated. “We’re operating with docs and scientific pros to glue scientific professionals with folks, who’re well-liked by their audiences with correct knowledge and spice up relied on content material. So, we’re serving to get relied on content material available in the market. We additionally created the COVID Group Corps to get factual knowledge into the fingers of native messengers.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In different tendencies:

– Greenwald: WH and Large Tech ‘paradoxically’ growing textbook ‘definition of fascism’ they declare to be towards

– Hawley hammers White Space as ‘in reality horrifying’ for pushing Fb to ‘censor’ COVID posts

– Marsha Blackburn renews complaint of media, Large Tech, Fauci for suppressing coronavirus lab-leak idea

AOC blames Cubans’ struggling on US ‘contributions,’ parroting Black Lives Topic

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., broke her silence Thursday on anti-communism, pro-freedom protests that experience damaged out in Cuba through in part blaming the struggling of “on a regular basis folks” at the historic legacy of the U.S.’ 60-year-old embargo towards the island country.

“We’re seeing Cubans stand up and protest for his or her rights like by no means earlier than. We stand in unity with them, and condemn the anti-democratic movements led through President Díaz-Canel,” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist stated in a commentary.

She referred to as the communist govt’s suppression of media, speech and protest “gross violations of civil rights.”

However she then evoked the USA’ “contribution” to what’s turning out to be Cuba’s worst disaster in many years.

“We additionally should identify the U.S. contribution to Cuban struggling: our sixty-year-old embargo,” she stated.

Her feedback got here after Black Lives Topic issued a commentary additionally blaming the U.S. embargo for the rustic’s instability and credited the Cuban govt for traditionally granting “Black revolutionaries” asylum.

BLM referred to as for the U.S. to boost the sanctions which are “merciless and inhumane coverage, instituted with the specific goal of destabilizing the rustic and undermining Cubans’ proper to make a choice their very own govt, is on the middle of Cuba’s present disaster.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In different tendencies:

– REP. BRYON DONALDS: BLM’s Cuba commentary exposes team as Marxist racket

– Biden calls Cuba a ‘failed’ state, considers US tech solution to ship web services and products

– Marco Rubio gives to lend a hand Black Lives Topic activists transfer to Cuba

– Levin blasts BLM’s endorsement of Cuban dictatorship, media’s historical past of ‘friendliness’ to autocrats

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Texas SWAT commander killed, 3 different officials wounded in standoff; suspect arrested

– CNN’s Bob Costas is going on anti-GOP tirade, calls CPAC ‘a Mardi Gras of lunacy and lack of expertise’

– Hollywood Stroll of Repute suspect lifeless after shot through police: file

– Florida guy accused of seeking to throw alligator on roof to show it a lesson: file

– Yankees-Crimson Sox postponed after New York certain COVID assessments

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Intel is in talks to shop for GlobalFoundries for roughly $30 billion

– California approves country’s first state-funded assured source of revenue program

– US calls for extra assessments for protection switches on Boeing 737s

– Netflix fires advertising pros after vital feedback made on Slack

– Biden adviser Susan Rice ordered to divest Enbridge pipeline corporate stake value $2.7M

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham on Thursday stated President Biden “fooled” suburban electorate, accusing him of adjusting his insurance policies from what he promised right through the presidential primaries – and as an alternative pushing a socialist time table.

“Smartly, now we see suburban, extra reasonable Democrats, the ones folks have been all duped,” stated the host of Fox Information’ “The Ingraham Perspective.”

“It didn’t subject which guy (Biden or Bernie Sanders) gained, the insurance policies and the course we might take will be the similar,” she endured. “Now, we attempted to alert you Biden as a reasonable, that entire emblem, was once a charade, that he would all the time cave to the exhausting Left.”

Now not signed up but for Fox Information First? Click on right here to determine what you’re lacking.

Fox Information’ Cross Watch web page is now to be had, offering guests with Pay TV supplier choices of their space wearing Fox Information Channel & Fox Industry Community.

Fox Information First was once compiled through Fox Information’ Jack Durschlag. Thanks for making us your first selection within the morning! Have a perfect weekend, keep protected and we’ll see you for your inbox very first thing Monday.