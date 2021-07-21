Texas Woman Sophie Lengthy, Noticed In Viral Movies Of Alleged Abuse Final Yr, Is going Lacking

A Texas dad who allegedly faked claims of kid abuse towards the mummy of his 10-year-old daughter all over a custody struggle closing 12 months is now accused of abducting the woman, in step with government.

Sophie Lengthy is assumed to were taken via her 42-year-old father, Michael Lengthy – who does now not have custodial rights, in step with the Texas Division of Public Protection.

Michael Lengthy created a viral GoFundMe marketing campaign and shared movies in 2020 amid a struggle together with his ex-wife Kelly Lengthy over the custody in their 3 kids.

The marketing campaign incorporated a harrowing, 20-minute YouTube video titled #standwithsophie that confirmed the woman in obvious misery and pronouncing she didn’t need to talk over with together with her mom, Kelly Lengthy, whom Michael Lengthy accused of abusing the kid.

The mum denied the ones allegations, and closing 12 months a court-appointed amicus legal professional assigned to constitute their kids’s highest pursuits described the video as “self-produced” and “closely edited.” The legal professional beneficial that Kelly Lengthy be granted sole felony custody.

Court docket filings on the time alleged that Michael Lengthy slightly despatched the youngsters to college and coached the youngsters on how to reply to questions. He additionally allegedly many times had the oldest tested for indicators of sexual abuse – of which medical doctors discovered none.

The amicus legal professional additionally discovered “deep issues” over “the youngsters’s quick emotional well being and protection whilst of their father’s care” and accused him of monetizing the custody struggle for his personal benefit at his children’ expense.

The legal professional additionally claimed the GoFundMe fundraiser had raised greater than $200,000 in line with fraudulent accusations towards Sophie’s mom. When accessed Wednesday it used to be closed to new donations.

And at one level, Kelly Lengthy used to be compelled to cover out together with her kids at a resort from “a gun-carrying, indignant social media mob who have been given her house cope with,” – prompting Frisco police to publicly state Sophie used to be protected together with her mom with a view to assist calm the placement, in step with the Routzon Regulation Company of Keller, Texas.

“Mavens imagine that Michael Lengthy’s movements shape a textbook instance of ‘parental alienation’ – one of those kid abuse wherein he has persistently used mental manipulation to show the youngsters towards the opposite dad or mum,” the company mentioned in a observation on the time.

Spokespersons for Routzon didn’t in an instant reply to Fox Information requests for remark Wednesday.

Sophie is 5 toes tall and weighs round 95 kilos, in step with government. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a scar from a burn on one among her palms.

Michael Lengthy is 6 toes, 4 inches tall, weighs about 205 kilos and has inexperienced eyes and blonde hair.

They had been closing observed in Seguin, Texas, on July 12.

Investigators mentioned they imagine Lengthy might be looking to take his daughter to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina.

He could also be riding a white 2010 Ford Edge SUV or a grey van with tinted home windows, an NRA sticky label and a black roof rack, in step with government.