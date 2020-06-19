Teyana Taylor Album Listening Party Draws Cardi B and Offset, More – Variety

Teyana Taylor is about to launch “The Album” on Friday, coinciding with Juneteenth, the day marking phrase of emancipation reaching enslaved African-People within the outermost territories in 1865.

To preview the undertaking — that includes such music elites as Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Future, Kehlani, Quavo, Rick Ross and Davido, amongst others — Taylor threw a listening social gathering at a personal mansion in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, June 17. Variety was among the many visitors in attendance — many gathered in yellow protecting gear and noting it was their first time at an occasion since going into isolation as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The occasion was hosted by Karrueche and Terrence J, the latter who declared initially: “Teyana doesn’t f–okay with lots of people. Congrats on being an actual one, you made the checklist.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Teyana Taylor (L) and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor “The Album” Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Picture by Wealthy Fury/Getty Pictures for Def Jam Recordings)

Courtesy of Def Jam Data

Among the many stars sighted on the posh pad had been Cardi B and Offset with their daughter Kulture, Quavo, Trey Songz, Winnie Harlow, Snoh Aalegra, Ryan Future, Keith Powers, King Combs, Eric Bellinger, Karen Civil, Lena Waithe and Lori Harvey, amongst others.

A spotlight of the night included Taylor and Shumpert buying and selling to their tune “Wake Up Love,” with daughter Junie at their facet. This previous Friday, the G.O.O.D. Music artist launched her new visible for “Wake Up Love” that includes Shumpert, revealing her second being pregnant to the world. All through the night, Junie shortly stole the highlight as she danced with everybody surrounding hyping her up.

Def Jam went to nice lengths to make the occasion an interactive expertise, as visitors had been led into 5 completely different rooms labeled Studio A, Studio L, Studio B, Studio U, and Studio M — spelling out Album. Every one carried its personal theme, resembling Studio L for lust — positively the steamiest room in the home, it featured a tub full of crimson roses and illuminated by candles.

Probably the most heartwarming second of the night arrived as visitors entered the final room: an outside space with partitions devoted to #BlackLivesMatter images and messages. Terrence went on to steer a second of silence for the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, amongst others. Visitors had been capable of tag their very own names onto the partitions, uniting and standing for change inside our system.

“The Album” serves as Taylor’s first undertaking since her critically-acclaimed “Ok.T.S.E.” (Preserve That Identical Vitality) launched in 2018. Her catalog contains standout singles “WTP” (with visuals directed by Taylor herself), the gold-certified “Gonna Love Me,” and fan-favorite “Points/Maintain On.” She was additionally lately nominated for video director of the 12 months on the 2020 BET Awards, underneath her director stage identify “Spike Tee.” Teyana has directed movies for a number of of her contemporaries together with T.I.’s “You,” Monica’s “Dedication,” and Lil Duval’s “Pull Up” that includes Ty Dolla $ign.