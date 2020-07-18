Teyana Taylor Twitter Drama Defined, and How Kanye West Got Involved

Rapper Mykki Blanco took to social media on Friday to specific frustration over their work on the Teyana Taylor monitor “WTP,” a single off 2018’s “Ok.T.S.E.” challenge — and Taylor has responded. “Ok.T.S.E.” was the final of a five-album assortment Kanye West executive-produced. It was launched by Def Jam, a subsidiary of Common Music Group (UMG).

In a prolonged Instagram caption, Blanco says it has been two years and they nonetheless haven’t obtained any cost from UMG for the verse on “WTP” (which stands for “work that p–y”), and that it took the assistance of a lawyer simply to get writing credit for the verse and for the Kanye West verse on “Hurry.”

View this put up on Instagram Are you able to consider it’s been two years and Common Music has nonetheless not paid me my characteristic charge for this tune? Are you able to consider it took 1 yr with the assistance of my lawyer to get credited on the tune, as a result of it did. I wrote on and co- produced this monitor in addition to writing the verse that Kanye actually raps on “Hurry”. Is {that a} large accomplishment to put in writing for different artists NO, this isn’t about clout. . The rationale I’ve gone public with this isn’t to unhealthy mouth @teyanataylor, however her ENTIRE group and Common have handled me WITH SO MUCH DISRESPECT, THEY HAVE TREATED ME BAD YALL… REALLY BAD, I HATE DOING THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I HAVE HAD IT!!!!! It’s a pandemic, like so many musicians I’m fully out of labor. I’m doing writing jobs right here and there however nearly all of my revenue like so many others stems from touring. I’ve had it, I didn’t need to go public however the best way I’ve been handled is actually, actually, actually unhealthy. These folks have been flippant, impolite, they’ve lied, delayed, discovered me “innocent” and “inconsequential”. . I’m asking all of my followers PLEASE DO NOT STREAM “WTP”. . PLEASE DO NOT STREAM @teyanataylor “WTP”. . I’ve had it, every part related to this tune and these folks is ANTI- LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈. It’s a lie, after 2 years and throughout a pandemic they nonetheless act like paying me a easy characteristic charge is a joke. This tune and these folks don’t assist Black, Trans & Queer folks, it’s a lie I’m completed collaborating in. . Common thinks making me wait 2 years for correct credit score and a easy characteristic charge is okay. They suppose I’m a small artist with inconsequential attain. . Please I ask you, cease streaming and by no means stream once more “WTP”. A put up shared by @ mykkiblanco on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

“The rationale I’ve gone public with this isn’t to unhealthy mouth @teyanataylor, however her ENTIRE group and Common have handled me WITH SO MUCH DISRESPECT, THEY HAVE TREATED ME BAD YALL… REALLY BAD, I HATE DOING THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I HAVE HAD IT,” Blanco writes within the caption, asking followers to not stream “WTP.”

Blanco additionally calls out these labored on the tune for being anti-LGBTQ, saying “this tune and these folks don’t assist Black, Trans & Queer folks.” “WTP” and its video (directed by Taylor herself) places New York ballroom tradition and early ‘90s home on the heart, paying homage to the Black trans and queer neighborhood. This, Blanco says, is superficial assist, asserting that Taylor and her group have been “transphobic, homophobic, impolite, dismissive,” and detached about whether or not Blanco ever will get paid for his or her work.

Taylor, who has been crucial of the album, took to Twitter to reply with a prolonged put up of her personal.

As Taylor Wrote: “ALL of it falls on Kanye as a result of he put Mykki on the tune. I had no clue he was on the tune till they performed it for me the day earlier than my album launch celebration. Tho I respect & love what Mykki contributed to the tune, I initially changed Mykki with MY private alternative Dayshawn Wesley.”

Taylor used the inaccurate pronouns of he and him for Blanco, who goes by they and them since early 2020. Taylor responded saying she was unaware Blanco is trans and the final time they met, she wasn’t transitioning.

Taylor expressed her frustrations with the album and with the backlash falling on her shoulders, when she has been vocal about her complaints from the start. She known as Blanco “wack” for taking the problem to the web when she personally made certain they had been taken care of with reference to engaged on the challenge and showing within the video.

Taylor goes on to say: “So that you can e-mail my mother & my group who’re ALL aside of the LGBTQ neighborhood saying if UMG KEY WORD UME/GOOD MUSIC don’t pay you, you’re going to make it a PR nightmare is wack.”

Should you’ve seen the “WTP” video I am in it for like 2 minutes regardless that I wrote and co-produced the tune. They did not need a HIV + Black individual getting all that shine in order that they threw in a bunch of Black Queer those that y’all would discover extra palatable as an alternative of lifting me up — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) July 17, 2020

Mykki’s newest tweet additionally revealed they is HIV optimistic: “They didn’t need a HIV + Black individual getting all that shine in order that they threw in a bunch of Black Queer those that y’all would discover extra palatable as an alternative of lifting me up.”

Kanye West has but to touch upon the dust-up.

Selection has reached out to Def Jam and Common Music Group.