TF1 Studio, UGC Images Sign International Distribution Deal

TF1 Studio, a label of Newen Join, has signed an unique worldwide distribution take care of UGC Images, a subsidiary of Europe’s second-biggest cinema circuit.

Below the settlement, TF1 Studio, whose gross sales staff is headed by Sabine Chemaly, handles worldwide gross sales on new movies from UGC Images and its massive library of greater than 100 titles, together with “Amelie,” the cult French film celebrating its twentieth anniversary this 12 months.

The pact, which kicked off Jan. 1, will even enable UGC Images to distribute in theaters between six and eight motion pictures from TF1 Studios yearly.

UGC Images beforehand had an identical take care of Orange Studio, however had beforehand labored with TF1 Studio. UGC Images and TF1 Studio additionally partnered up on the hit comedy “Serial (Unhealthy) Weddings,” which grossed $175 million worldwide.

“We’re desirous to work with TF1 Studio once more. Because of their abilities and data of the market, our personal productions and acquisitions will probably be in excellent arms to fulfill the viewers worldwide,” stated Henri Ernst, head of distribution of UGC Distribution. Ernst additionally stated UGC Images’s staff “will do their finest to launch their motion pictures correctly.”

Sabine Chemaly, government VP of worldwide distribution at TF1 Studio, stated the corporate was “very a lot wanting ahead to the longer term and (their) upcoming movies collectively.”

“UGC is a associate we’ve got been working with for a really very long time and with whom we’re sharing the identical DNA: leisure, laughter and making the viewers really feel completely satisfied,” stated Chemaly.

The 2 outfits joined forces on a pair of upcoming mainstream French comedies: “We Are Household” and “Who’s That Granny?” which are a part of a franchise.

“When Granny Meets Grandpa,” the third instalment within the franchise, is anticipated to be launched in theaters this summer time, and TF1 Studio will launch gross sales on the digital EFM.