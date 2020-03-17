Thailand Closes Bangkok Cinemas, Postpones Songkran Holiday in Coronavirus Response

Thailand on Tuesday ordered the closure of cinemas and different leisure amenities as a part of a raft of measures meant to regulate the unfold of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. It additionally mentioned that the nation’s largest public vacation Songkran won’t happen in April.

The cupboard of the nationwide authorities accepted the closure of bars, theaters, therapeutic massage parlours, universities, private and non-private faculties. However the measures are just for 14 days from March 18-31. They usually solely have an effect on capital metropolis Bangkok and its speedy surrounding districts. The 70-plus provincial governments have the ability to make their very own guidelines. Some have already moved to restrict leisure amenities. Others might select to not.

“We’re closing 22 areas in Bangkok and its surrounding four provinces, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samutprakarn and Nakorn Pathom,” SF Cinemas chief administration officer, Suvannee Chinchiewchan advised Selection. Thailand’s second largest cinema chain, SF operates 63 multiplexes across the nation, with a complete of 379 screens. “We nonetheless ready for every (provincial) governor to instruct the regulation. Proper now, there are two provinces which are asserting cinema closing, however with totally different standards.”

The nationwide authorities mentioned that boxing rings, stadiums and horse racing tracks will probably be closed indefinitely.

The federal government insisted that the measures don’t quantity to a lockdown, as they don’t have an effect on freedom of motion, however solely restrict mass gatherings.

The nationwide authorities mentioned that it might postpone the Songkran vacation, which this yr falls on April 13-15, in order to restrict journey in the nation. Songkran is the Thai New 12 months pageant that historically marks the start of summer season and is notable for thousands and thousands of migrant staff touring to their hometown. It’s marked with road events and far throwing of water. New dates for the festivities could also be introduced in the long run.

The strikes come some eight weeks after Thailand’s neighbor China first started to take aggressive measures in opposition to the unfold of the illness. Some scientists suspect that Thailand has both under-reported circumstances of an infection, or that it has not accomplished sufficient testing and contact-tracing to uncover the complete extent of the issue. Every of the final two days have seen the affirmation of greater than 30 new Covid-19 circumstances, elevating the present official complete to 177.

Thailand can be limiting inbound journey by trimming its visa waiver and visa exemption applications, requiring guests to have medical certificates proving that they’re disease-free, and requiring them to take out $10,000 of medical insurance coverage. These guests not deterred by the brand new measures will probably be required to obtain an app or set up a government-provided SIM card that enables the authorities to trace their location.