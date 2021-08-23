Thalaivi Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Thalaivi is a biopic of past due leader minister Jayalalithaa. It’s written and directed by way of AL Vijay. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shall be reprising former CM of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The biopic shall be made in 3 languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) was once produced by way of Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Tune director GV Prakash Kumar composes the songs and background of this film. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography and Anthony for modifying with stunts choreographed by way of Silva. Ace creator Vijayendra Prasad has been introduced on board because the workforce’s mentor. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical liberate on tenth September 2021.

Director AL Vijay Manufacturer Raghukumar, Raja Ratnam and Sritharan Screenplay AL Vijay Style Biopic Tale AL Vijay & Vijayendra Prasad Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami Tune GV Prakash Kumar Cinematographer Nirav Shah Editor Anthony Manufacturing Corporate Vibri Unlock date 10 September 2021 Language Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Thalaivi Film Forged

Here’s the primary solid record of the Thalaivi film 2021,

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa

Arvind Swami as MGR

Nassar as M. Karunanidhi

Samuthrakani

Poorna aka Shamna Kasim as Sasikala

Prakash Raj

Bhagyashree

Madhu Bala

Thalaivi Film Trailer

Watch the legitimate trailer video of Kangana Thalaivi movie,

Thalaivi Film First Glance

Jayalalithaa’s Biopic Thalaivi Film Poster

Thalaivi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable