Thalaivi Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Thalaivi is a biopic of past due leader minister Jayalalithaa. It’s written and directed by way of AL Vijay. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shall be reprising former CM of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The biopic shall be made in 3 languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) was once produced by way of Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Tune director GV Prakash Kumar composes the songs and background of this film. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography and Anthony for modifying with stunts choreographed by way of Silva. Ace creator Vijayendra Prasad has been introduced on board because the workforce’s mentor. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical liberate on tenth September 2021.
|Director
|AL Vijay
|Manufacturer
|Raghukumar, Raja Ratnam and Sritharan
|Screenplay
|AL Vijay
|Style
|Biopic
|Tale
|AL Vijay & Vijayendra Prasad
|Starring
|Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami
|Tune
|GV Prakash Kumar
|Cinematographer
|Nirav Shah
|Editor
|Anthony
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Vibri
|Unlock date
|10 September 2021
|Language
|Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Thalaivi Film Forged
Here’s the primary solid record of the Thalaivi film 2021,
- Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa
- Arvind Swami as MGR
- Nassar as M. Karunanidhi
- Samuthrakani
- Poorna aka Shamna Kasim as Sasikala
- Prakash Raj
- Bhagyashree
- Madhu Bala
Thalaivi Film Trailer
Watch the legitimate trailer video of Kangana Thalaivi movie,
Thalaivi Film First Glance
Jayalalithaa’s Biopic Thalaivi Film Poster
Thalaivi Film Songs
Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.