By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Thalaivi Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Thalaivi is a biopic of past due leader minister Jayalalithaa. It’s written and directed by way of AL Vijay. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shall be reprising former CM of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The biopic shall be made in 3 languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) was once produced by way of Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Tune director GV Prakash Kumar composes the songs and background of this film. Nirav Shah handles the cinematography and Anthony for modifying with stunts choreographed by way of Silva. Ace creator Vijayendra Prasad has been introduced on board because the workforce’s mentor. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical liberate on tenth September 2021.

 

Director AL Vijay
Manufacturer Raghukumar, Raja Ratnam and Sritharan
Screenplay AL Vijay
Style Biopic
Tale AL Vijay & Vijayendra Prasad
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami
Tune GV Prakash Kumar
Cinematographer Nirav Shah
Editor Anthony
Manufacturing Corporate Vibri
Unlock date 10 September 2021
Language Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

 

Thalaivi Film Forged

Here’s the primary solid record of the Thalaivi film 2021,

  • Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa
  • Arvind Swami as MGR
  • Nassar as M. Karunanidhi
  • Samuthrakani
  • Poorna aka Shamna Kasim as Sasikala
  • Prakash Raj
  • Bhagyashree
  • Madhu Bala

Thalaivi Film Trailer

Watch the legitimate trailer video of Kangana Thalaivi movie,

Thalaivi Film First Glance

Jayalalithaa’s Biopic Thalaivi Film Poster

Thalaivi Film Songs

