Thambi Tamil Movie Leaked By TamilRockers| Download Free HD Movie, Songs 300mb

Thambi Tamil Movie 2019 leaked On-line by TamilRockers

Then as soon as the Kaappaan Tamil Movie was leaked, the TamilRockers staff additionally leaked the auspicious Thambi Tamil film.

Piracy business has executed lots of harm to Movie producer ‎ Suraj Sadanah. Through which the staff of TamilRockers has a giant hand as a result of they’re the muse of this piracy world.

TamilRockers had began Thambi movie needs to be leaked and uploaded on its web site earlier than launch so that individuals can’t go to the cinema corridor and revel in new films at residence.

Thambi film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, it’s a Tamil Drama – Motion – Thriller movie. Within the movie forged ‎ Karthi, Jyotika, Sathyaraj, Nikhila Vimal, Ilavarasu carried out brilliantly, the movie is launched on 20 December 2019.

Within the story of Thambi, Parvati (Jyothika), the elder daughter of a politician named Gyanamurthy, continues to be in a sorrow of being evicted from her brother Saravanan, who went lacking 15 years in the past.

At some point, Gyanamurthy learns a few younger man named Vicky (Karthi), who claims to be his long-lost son. What occurs after that is defined in Thambi.

Thambi Tamil film 2019 Star Solid

Thambi (2019) 2 Hr 29 Min Drama – Motion – Thriller movie Releasing on – 20 December 2019 Ranking: 7/ 10 from 754 customers Director: Jeethu Joseph Cinematographer: R D Rajasekhar Creator: ‎ Suraj Sadanah Actors: ‎ Karthi, Jyotika, Sathyaraj, Nikhila Vimal, Ilavarasu Music: Govind Vasantha Author: Rensil D'Silva‎; Sameer Arora Editor: ‎ VS Vinayak

Thambi (Tamil film) 2019 Movie Trailer

Newest Tamil Motion pictures Leaked By Tamilrockers Thambi (film)

