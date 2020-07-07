Thandie Newton Left Charlie’s Angels After Amy Pascal Interaction – Variety

“Westworld” star Thandie Newton revealed a number of tales about surprising conduct she’s encountered from Hollywood executives and creatives over the course of her profession in a provocative interview with Vulture. The actor cited incidents starting from press protection of her alleged sexual assault to what she remembers as a racist encounter with former Sony Photos head Amy Pascal.

The actor detailed the trauma she skilled at age 16, when she was allegedly groomed and sexually abused by director John Duigan whereas engaged on the set of the 1991 film “Flirting,” when he was 39. The press referred to it as an affair, and this, Newton stated, left her re-traumatized.

“If somebody introduced it up — and naturally they’re going to convey it up in a f—ing interview, man — in the event that they spoke about it in a means that’s not sympathetic or they referred to as it an affair, it was insult to harm. It’s like re-abuse,” Newton stated. “I feel the rationale I talked about it so much, too, is I’m looking for somebody who understands. I’m searching for assist. It’s so fucking apparent to me. What’s the level if we don’t expose what must be uncovered?”

Newton stated that have seeped into her selections to pursue sure movies. She recollects turning down Sony Photos’ “Charlie’s Angels” remake specifically as a result of the director needed to focus on her physique within the opening scene.

“One of many largest motion pictures I didn’t find yourself doing was as a result of the director stated to me, ‘I can’t await this. The primary shot goes to be … You’re going to suppose it’s like yellow strains down a street, and also you pull again and also you understand it’s the stitching, as a result of the denim is so tight in your ass it’s going to appear like tarmac,” Newton stated. “I used to be like, ‘Oh, I don’t suppose we’re going to go down this street collectively.’”

Then, Newton met with Pascal, who was fired in 2015 after an e-mail hack of the corporate surfaced problematic messages, together with interactions with producer Scott Rudin debating whether or not President Barack Obama’s favourite movies had been these with largely Black casts akin to “Assume Like a Man” and “Django Unchained.” Within the assembly, Pascal instructed Newton that the film must make her character “plausible” as a college-educated lady. Pascal then recommended that there may very well be a scene in a bar the place Newton’s character “will get up on a desk and begins shaking her booty.”

“She’s mainly reeling off these stereotypes of easy methods to be extra convincing as a Black character,” Newton stated. “Every thing she stated, I used to be like, ‘Nah, I wouldn’t do this.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, however you’re totally different. You’re totally different.’ That was Amy Pascal. That’s not likely a shock, is it? Let’s face it: I didn’t do the film because of this.”

A consultant for Pascal didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Pascal instructed Vulture that she didn’t recall the dialog however was “horrified” by the story.

“Whereas I take her phrases critically, I’ve no recollection of the occasions she describes, nor do any of her representatives who had been current at that casting session,” Pascal stated. “I’ve lengthy thought-about Thandie a good friend; I’m grateful that I’ve had the prospect to make motion pictures together with her; and I hope to work together with her once more sooner or later.”

On one other event whereas engaged on the Netflix drama “Rogue,” Newton stated she refused to take her prime off throughout her first intercourse scene within the collection. She didn’t suppose that it was proper for the actual shot.

“It didn’t make sense for the story with the 2 characters enjoying husband and spouse who’re type of estranged. I used to be like, ‘It simply doesn’t make any sense to take it off,’” Newton stated. “He goes, ‘Hear, child. Thandie Newton. High off. Scores.’ And I laughed. I used to be really actually grateful for the honesty. And I’m like, ‘Properly, pay attention. Then positively f—ing not.’ However he nonetheless obtained the opposite actor to drag my prime down within the scene. And that’s what’s there.”

As soon as Newton signed on for “Westworld,” the writers at “Rogue” killed her character off “miserably,” dumping her right into a garbage-disposal tank. The rubbish disposal learn “Westworld Rubbish Disposal.”

“I ended up within the fetal place, weeping, sobbing. I had put two years of laborious work into that present. And there I used to be: Westworld Rubbish Disposal,” Newton stated.

(Pictured: Thandie Newton and Amy Pascal)