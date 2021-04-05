Thandiwe Newton Reverts to Original Shona Spelling of Her Name

British actor Thandiwe Newton is reverting to the unique Shona spelling of her identify, after many years of being recognized and credited as “Thandie Newton.”

The Emmy-winning “Westworld” actor was born Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker. “That’s my identify. It’s all the time been my identify. I’m taking again what’s mine,” the actor mentioned in an interview with British Vogue. The Vogue article additionally states that “the W was carelessly missed out from her first credit score.”

Newton debuted in 1991 with John Duigan’s “Flirting,” the place she performed a personality named Thandiwe Adjewa. All future credit for her shall be with the proper spelling.

The actor is of Shona heritage, from Zimbabwe, on her mom’s aspect. Thandiwe means “beloved.”

The actor is on the duvet of the Could difficulty of British Vogue. She discusses her profession in depth with author Diana Evans.

“The factor I’m most grateful for in our enterprise proper now could be being within the firm of others who really see me. And to not be complicit within the objectification of Black individuals as ‘others,’ which is what occurs whenever you’re the one one,” Newton mentioned.

Within the interview, she additionally recalled that when she received a BAFTA for her efficiency in “Crash,” a U.Okay. newspaper mentioned she wasn’t actually British as a result of one of her mother and father is Black. “I bear in mind considering, ‘However it’s a British win! Why don’t you wanna take that? Why would you not wanna dig that and embrace it and really feel actually good?,’” Newton mentioned.

Upcoming movies for Newton embrace sci-fi “Memory,” and thrillers “God’s Nation” and “All of the Previous Knives.”