Thank You Brother! Evaluate: No Thank you Bro

Film: Thank you brother!

Solid: Anasuya Bharadwaj, Viraj Ashwin, Annapurnamma, Kadambari Kiran, Mounika Reddy and others

Song: Use Balasubramanian

Cinematography: Suresh Ragutu

Editor: Uday Kumar, Venkat G

artwork: Purushotham Prem

Manufacturers: Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy, Taraknath Bommi Reddy

Written and directed: Ramesh Raparthic

Date of e-newsletter: 07 Would possibly 2021

Circulate on: ahh Movies

The theater trade has come to a standstill once more because of the second one wave of the COVID-19. The primary film to have direct-OTT unencumber this season is Anasuya starrer “Thank You Brother”. It’s now streaming on Aha Video.

The movie follows two strangers who get caught in an elevator in a development. One is a pregnant lady and the opposite is a tender man. Priya (Anasuya) is anticipating her first kid along with her not too long ago deceased husband. Priya is going to an condominium to pick out up a test from her husband’s manufacturing facility supervisor. Abhi (Viraj Ashwin), a wealthy spoiled brat, involves the similar condominium at paintings.

Each are trapped within the jammed elevator.

With lockdown within the town because of COVID-19, the elevator mechanic isn’t readily to be had to rescue them. In the meantime, the pregnant Priya is ready to present beginning. Will they live on when the time is ticking? What’s going to Abhi do to save lots of the mum and kid?

For a film with simplest 100 mins of working time, “Thank You Brother” feels longer as it has a wafer-thin tale.

For sure, the plot is fairly recent, as we don’t frequently come throughout such ‘elevator thrillers’. Hollywood has passed out a large number of thrillers across the theme of other folks being caught in an elevator. “Thank You Brother” that includes Anasuya Bharadwaj will be the first in Telugu.

Regardless of having a not-so-regular plot, the movie suffers from the torpid narration. As a substitute of specializing in the primary level of other folks getting caught within the elevator and their rescue challenge, the director makes use of flashbacks to concentrate on Viraj Ashwin’s flamboyant way of life, his brutal habits and his mom’s issues. He additionally cuts to a flashback of Anasuya’s married existence along with her husband with a tune. With little center of attention on the true level, the movie seems to be a bleak mystery.

It additionally fails to get the fundamentals of persona construction proper. Additionally, “Thank You Brother” lacks any more or less suspense, which is very important for this sort of mystery. The 40 mins of Viraj’s backstory is so uninteresting.

Talking of performances, Anasuya as a pregnant lady is acceptable. She places in a robust efficiency. Viraj Ashwin suits the function of a spoiled brat, however his performing isn’t compelling in any respect. Viva Harsha and different comedians convey not anything to the board.

A number of the technicians, the cameraman stands proud. The claustrophobic elevator sequences are neatly shot.

Director Ramesh Raparthi’s susceptible narration makes it a lifeless watch in spite of a rather new tale.

Base line: Raise child!