Thank You Brother – Tech Kashif

Tale Priya (Anasuya) is pregnant after dropping her husband Surya (Adarsh ​​Balakrishna) with the sudden loss of life of her husband, all of the burden of the circle of relatives falls on her. Lives along with her aunt (Annapurna) doing tailoring. Priya, who went for repayment given by means of her husband’s corporate, meets a tender guy named Abhi (Viraj Ashwin) within the elevator. Abhi hates the primary time she meets the habits…

Thank You Brother is a mystery film directed by means of Ramesh Raparthi and produced by means of Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharak Bommi Reddy. The film casts Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ashwin Viraj and Mounika Reddy are in the primary lead roles together with Aadarsh Balakrishna, Viva Harsha are in essential roles. The Song composed by means of Guna Balasubramanian.