“Thank you, teacher!”: The Peruvian team officially fired Ricardo Gareca with an emotional statement

Ricardo Gareca said goodbye to the Peru team after seven years.

With an emotional statement, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) made the farewell to the Argentine DT official Ricardo Garecawho will leave the position of selector after failing to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the playoff against Australia but as the absolute protagonist of a cycle of more than seven years that was cataloged by the entity as “one of the best times of Peruvian football”.

“Thank you for making us live one of the best times of Peruvian football, which will remain indelible in everyone’s memory. May your sports career continue to reap success and joy is the wish of the Peruvian Football Federation!”, Says the publication made by the association on its account. Twitter.

The Tigrewho took command of the substitute bench at the beginning of 2015 and became the great architect of the classification of Peru for him Russia World Cup 2018was negotiating the extension of his bond but finally did not reach an agreement and decided not to continue in the main position.

The FPF statement in gratitude to Ricardo Gareca for his work in the last 7 years with the Peruvian team

“The Peruvian Football Federation deeply thanks Professor Ricardo Gareca and all his team of collaborators for the more than seven years of work with our senior team, which with remarkable professionalism and great dedication, knew how to achieve sporting achievements, relying on the strengths and capabilities of our selected teams; For this reason, our reiterated and sincere thanks to Profesos Gareca and his team, wishing them the best of professional and personal success, ”says the letter on the FPF website.

The same statement closes with the intentions of the Peruvian Federation for the future: “Now the FPF corresponds, start a new cycle for the senior team with total optimism, responsibility and work sustained as part of the development of Peruvian soccer, continuing with its restructuring, as well as with the achievement of sporting achievements in the short, medium and long term.”

Ricardo Gareca decided to leave his post for a disagreement with the negotiations and ended a cycle that began after his brief stay in the palm trees from Brazil. The Tigre He was in charge of the selection of Peru in 91 games, where he reaped 41 wins, 36 losses and 19 drawswith the remembered classification at World Cup 2018 and a runner-up in the America’s Cup 2019. He also came third in the America’s Cup 2015.

Gareca commanded Peru in the 2018 World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

So far there are very few indications about who will be chosen by Agustin Lozano, president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), to replace Gareca. The authorities recognized that there was no “Plan B” and all efforts were positioned to ensure the continuity of the DT who led his last game last June 13when he lost on penalties to Australia in the Estadio Al Rayyan and was left out of the next World Cup.

However, always the Tigre will be remembered for returning the identity to Peru and take it to a World Cup after 36 yearssince it had not qualified for the great football festival since 1982. There are still several months to go before the start of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but the Peru team You will have to look for at least one interim DT for your next commitments. For example, will face Mexico next Saturday, September 24 in California.

