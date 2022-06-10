Thanks to an impressive goal from Mbappé, France equalized with Austria

*The best of the 1-1 draw between France and Austria

France managed to rescue a point this Friday in Austria thanks to a great goal Kylian Mbappéwhich prevented his team from adding his second fall in three days of the UEFA Nations League. Andreas Weimann, in the first half, had put the local team ahead, but the young wonder He appeared with less than 10 minutes remaining and sentenced the tie.

The team coached by Didier Deschamps they were superior, with better chances and more focused on attack than the locals, but a good isolated play helped Austria to get ahead and dominate on the scoreboard. In the second half, the French turned on the goal defended by Patrick Pentz and the key was in the entrance of the forward of the PSG With half an hour to go.

Mbappe He appeared in the 83rd minute with a shot to the void to the left and at speed he left his mark on the way and then, when entering the area, defined strong and left-footed at the near post. Shortly after, he rang the crossbar with another powerful shot that showed that his presence is key for the Blues.

Karim Benzema started in France (Reuters)

With this result, France remain last of Group A1 with two points, two units behind Croatia y Austriacon 4. Denmark continues to lead the bracket with 6 points, despite losing in Copenhagen against the Croats 1-0 this Friday. The Austrians will visit Denmark during the fourth and final day of this international window on Monday, while France will host Croatia at the Stade de France.

It should be remembered that the world champion will defend his title from November in Qatar. In the nations contest they share Group D with Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the playoff between Peru y Australia which will be decided this Monday.

