Thanks To HBO Max, DC’s Film Universe Goes In Concrete Direction

How lengthy the general public should wait till the precise debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to be up within the air, as no launch date has been specified. That being stated, if HBO Max and Warner Bros are about to get this stage of significant in regards to the DC Prolonged Universe, the long run may very well be fairly brilliant for this as soon as damaged residence. Brilliant sufficient that possibly this branding might result in David Ayer’s minimize of Suicide Squad being subsequent in line to make the leap.