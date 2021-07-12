Thappu Panniten Music | Silambarasan | Yuvan | A.Ok. Priyan

Thappu Panniten is the newest unmarried observe composed through A.Ok. Priyan. The music options Kalidas Jayaram, Megha Akash. Vocals got through Silambarasan. Thappu Panniten lyrics had been penned through Vignesh Ramakrishna. Whilst the choreograph for the songs is completed through Sandy. Yuvan Shankar Raja has finished manufacturing for this unmarried, below the route of Dongli Jumbo. Watch Thappu Panniten complete video music at the U1 Data youtube channel.

DOWNLOAD THAPPU PANNITEN SONG

Watch Thappu Panniten music complete video,

Thappu Panniten Songs Obtain

Obtain Thappu Panniten music on Amazon Track

Obtain Kalidas Megha Akash Thappu Panniten Music on Gaana

Unfastened Obtain Thappu Panniten Mp3 Songs on Spotify

Obtain All U1 Document Songs Unfastened on Jio Saavn

Pay attention to Thappu Panniten music on Resso with Lyrics

Obtain Unfastened Simbu Thappu Panniten Music on iTunes

DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs simplest from legit assets like Amazon Track, Apple Track, Wynk Track, Gaana, iTunes, Resso, and Professional YouTube Pages. Don’t improve or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to flow and obtain songs.

Thappu Panniten Music Complete Main points

Listed below are the entire main points of Thappu Panniten Music,

Artist: Megha Akash and Kalidas Jayaram

Track: A.Ok. Priyan

Vocals: Silambarasan

Lyrics: Vignesh Ramakrishna

Choreographer: Sandy Grasp

Directed By way of: Dongli Jumbo

Produced By way of: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Manufacturing Space: U1 Data

12 months Of Liberate: 2021

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar