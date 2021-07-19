Tharanga Vishwa Wiki, Age, Internet Price, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Tharanga Vishwa is an Indian who is a popular Kannada actor and a social media film celebrity. Vishwa is inside the industry since 2009. Vishwa works in movies and various additional. He’s very well known for participating in a task inside the drama Telugu movie ‘Mesthri’ inside the three hundred and sixty five days 2009, his first actual movie.

Vishwa might be very well known for his comic roles and standard voice inside the industry. He majorly works in comedy roles and drama movies. He majorly works inside the Kannada movies alternatively has been noticed in movies from other languages too and he moreover aspires to go into into the Bollywood industry someday.

Tharanga Vishwa Wiki/Biography

Born on 05 June 1979, Tharanga Vishwa’s age is 42 years as of February 2021. Vishwa used to be born and presented up in Karnataka, India. Vishwa is an Indian via nationality and has his belief inside the Hindu religion. Vishwa achieved his training at the Karnataka Public College.

Vishwa on no account went to college and only focused on acting. From the very beginning of his school days, Vishwa used to be additional thinking about sports activities actions and other co-curricular movements like acting and just a bit into sports activities actions too. Vishwa used to spend a lot of time on sports activities actions and less on analysis and needed to do something inside the recreational industry.

Complete Determine Tharanga Vishwa Internet Value $0.3 Million Date of Starting 05 June 1979 Age 42 Years Starting Position Karnataka, India Profession Actor and Social Media Movie star Nationality Indian Fatherland Karnataka Zodiac Sign Leo College Karnataka Public College, Bangalore, India Training Qualification Over the top College

Family, Female friend & Relationships

Tharanga Vishwa’s father is Mr. Vishwa worked as a farmer while his mother Mrs. Vishwa is a housewife.

Tharanga Vishwa’s marital status is married. He’s married to a space lady from Karnataka, India.

Physically Glance

Tharanga Vishwa is a superb young-looking actor inside the Kannada industry. Vishwa is assumed for his sizzling personality. Vishwa has a nice body and style which is admired via his fans.

Vishwa owns a sizzling muscular body as correctly at the side of his biceps measuring 11 inches. Krishna’s height is set 5 ft 6 inches and his weight is more or less 82 Kg. Vishwa doesn’t care for any mustache or beard.

Career

Tharanga Vishwa started his occupation as an actor inside the Indian Kannada movies. Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2009, he worked inside the Telugu drama movie titled ‘Mesthri’ directed via S. Rajkiran and screenplay via Dasari Narayana Rao, which won him the Nandi Award for the Biggest Actor. This used to be his first movie. This three hundred and sixty five days he moreover starred in ‘Yogi’ directed and written via Uday Prakash.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2011, he starred inside the mystery comedy movie titled ‘Vishnuvardhana’ during which he starred as Vishwa directed via Pon Kumaran, produced via Dwarkish. Track films of this film were an improbable good fortune via the tune director V. Harikrishna.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2012, he worked inside the movement movie titled ‘Chingaari’ inside the place of Vishwa, directed via Harsha and produced via B. Mahadevu via the producing company named Mahashaila Cine Sankula. This movie moreover had some quite well known songs.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2017, his movie titled ‘Panta’ during which he starred as Vishwa used to be introduced directed via S. Narayana, edited via Harish, and produced via Kadiyala Subhramanayam. The movie had 3 quite well known songs titled ‘Ivale Nanna Hudungi’, ‘Tunturu’, and ‘Kuluku Kuluku’.

This three hundred and sixty five days he used to be moreover invited to the TV provide Massive Boss Kannada as a customer.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2018, his delusion mystery movie titled ‘Shivu Paru’ starring inside the place of Rakesh used to be introduced directed, produced, and show carried out via The usa Suresh, and the tune director used to be The usa Suresh too.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2019, he starred inside the movement movie titled ‘D/O PArvathamma’ starring as Gopal directed via Shankar. This movie moreover integrated stars like Abhishek, Manjunath Bhatt, and Swetha Bhardwaj. The movie used to be about an investigating officer investigating sensational and tough murder cases.

Knowledge and Information

As of January 2021, he has about 12.6K fans on Instagram. He’s an enormous fan of Rajnikanth. He claims that Rajnikanth is his inspiration.

His leisure pursuits embrace looking at TV, finding out books, finding out about new stuff. He’s very obsessive about entering the Bollywood industry someday.