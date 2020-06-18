That ’70s Show And The Ranch Star Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Multiple Women

Accusations of sexual assault towards Danny Masterson grew to become public in early 2017, and he was finally fired from his position on Netflix’s The Ranch in December of 2017. His character was written out and he was changed by Dax Shepard. Though all the small print of the investigation into Masterson weren’t public, his standing as a member of the Church of Scientology and an episode of Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath raised questions in regards to the dealing with of the accusations towards him in early 2019.