That ’70s Show’s Laura Prepon Opens Up About Having Eating Disorder While Filming

That ‘70s Present was very talked-about when it aired practically 20 years in the past. It made family names out of actors like Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and extra, however it wasn’t at all times simple for everybody on the present to be well-known. In reality, Prepon not too long ago revealed that in her time on the long-running sequence, she typically struggled together with her weight and an consuming dysfunction a number of occasions through the present’s run.
It was bulimia that was Laura Prepon’s largest problem when she was nonetheless a younger actress on That ‘70s Present. The actress not too long ago opened up about her struggles with the consuming dysfunction, additionally noting that it was so noticeable through the present’s run that she will be able to nonetheless watch episodes and know what was occurring together with her weight at the moment. She mentioned:
My weight fluctuated lots on that present. I needed to have two wardrobes. I used my interval as an excuse. I get actually bloated. After I see an episode of the present, I can inform by the way in which I appeared whether or not I used to be doing it or not. Craft companies was new then, too. It was freshly baked all the things. It wasn’t simply M&Ms in a bowl, so there have been triggers on a regular basis.
Laura Prepon is talking out about her bulimia in a brand new guide known as You & I, As Moms which is about to hit hardcover on April 7. Forward of the discharge of the brand new guide, Prepon additionally informed Those that it was her mom who taught her find out how to be bulimic when she was younger, earlier than she bought the position as Donna on That ‘70s Present.
She says she saved her bulimia non-public on set, however it continued to hang-out her. Notably when later in life her mom continued to be bulimic after creating Alzheimer’s Illness. It was one thing that was “scary,” in keeping with the actress.
Across the similar time, Prepon tried out for the gig on Orange is the New Black and was involved about whether or not or not her weight would maintain her from getting the Netflix gig. Orange is the New Black was a present that prided itself on hiring ladies from various ethnicities in addition to with totally different physique sorts, backgrounds and extra, however it appears as if Laura Prepon was unsure about her worth on the time.
Today she acknowledges how Orange is the New Black broke obstacles on TV and have become an area for her to get snug together with her physique. She additionally mentioned:
I’m so blissful in my profession that I see the change occurring and being part of a present like Orange is so fantastic for a lot of causes. One is that there are such a lot of ladies of various ethnicities and shapes which are celebrated. I’m so grateful to have been part of that.
Orange is the New Black wrapped up its ultimate run on Netflix in July of 2019, a number of months after Netflix confirmed Season 7 could be the present’s ultimate season. It’s nonetheless out there for binge-watching when you are at residence in quarantine together with That ‘70s Present, which has additionally been a Netflix staple for some time.
In the meantime, You & I, As Moms is out this coming month. At the moment, Laura Prepon doesn’t have any listed upcoming TV credit; she is, nonetheless, a mom herself nowadays and not too long ago had her second youngster together with her husband Ben Foster in February of 2020.
