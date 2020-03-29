That ’70s Show’s Laura Prepon Opens Up About Having Eating Disorder While Filming

My weight fluctuated lots on that present. I needed to have two wardrobes. I used my interval as an excuse. I get actually bloated. After I see an episode of the present, I can inform by the way in which I appeared whether or not I used to be doing it or not. Craft companies was new then, too. It was freshly baked all the things. It wasn’t simply M&Ms in a bowl, so there have been triggers on a regular basis.