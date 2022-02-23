That all job offers show the salary: this is the new regulation developed by Europe

The European Union has proposed a new regulation that seeks to find equal pay between employees in the same sector and position: all job offers that published from August 2022 must show the salary they offer. It still has to be approved and, when this is done, this regulation must also be brought to Spain.





The objective is to inform in advance whoever applies for a job about what their salary will be. On the one hand, it is sought that companies are obliged to report on the gender gap that exists among their staff. The proposal also reinforces the instruments so that workers can assert their rights.

There is no concrete information yet if the internet portals where jobs are advertisedsuch as Infojobs, will have to take measures to ensure that the companies that use their platforms effectively comply with this regulation.

Whoever is a victim of discrimination may request compensation

According to this proposal, employers will not be able to request their salary history from those who present themselves to a selection process. In addition, a company will have to provide anonymized compensation information when requested by employees. Lastly, anyone who has been the victim of pay discrimination will be entitled to compensation. “For the same job, the remuneration must be the same. And, for the remuneration to be the same, transparency must prevail“, said the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The proposal that the Commission has just presented must now be transmitted to the European Parliament and to the Council for adoption.

After this, Member States will have two years to transpose the Directive into national law and communicate the relevant instruments to the Commission. Yet we have no information about Spain’s plans in this regard.

The Commission intends to provide workers with specific tools to assert their rights and, above all, reinforce the application of equal pay in companies, according to their spokesmen. Lack of specific information to know how to implement the law when we talk about portals in which to find work. Do not forget that the Internet is the place where you can most access job offers.