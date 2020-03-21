That Elvis Biopic Filming When Tom Hanks Got Coronavirus Halts Production

Go away a Remark
Right here’s one thing wild: it’s been seven years since director Baz Luhrmann’s final film, The Nice Gatsby, got here out. Granted, in that point he additionally labored on the short-lived Netflix sequence The Get Down, however now he’s lastly returning to the movie world together with his Elvis Presley biopic. Nonetheless, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and considered one of Elvis’ stars, Tom Hanks, catching the coronavirus, manufacturing on the film has formally halted.
Dangerous Luhrmann introduced the information himself on Twitter, saying:
Though Elvis was first introduced again in 2014, the venture didn’t begin taking important steps ahead till final 12 months, and in February, filming lastly kicked off in Australia. Nonetheless, a wrench was thrown within the works final week when Tom Hanks and his spouse, Rita Wilson, examined constructive for the coronavirus. They left the hospital final weekend and at the moment are in quarantine at their non permanent Australian residence till additional discover.
Clearly that implies that it was going to be some time till Tom Hanks may return to working, however when mixed with all the opposite methods the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on on a regular basis life, Baz Luhrmann and his crew determined it was greatest to press pause on Elvis. Luhrmann even went so far as to debate the matter with Queensland premiere Annastacia Palaszczuk on the matter.
Elvis definitely isn’t the one main movement image that’s paused its manufacturing work. The Batman, The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, amongst others, have additionally stopped rolling cameras inside the final week. Nonetheless, as Baz Luhrmann famous, slightly than dismantle the units and begin contemporary later down the highway, the “inventive area” is simply going to be locked up till it’s determined that it’s okay to proceed with filming once more.
Tom Hanks was the primary actor to be solid in Elvis; he’s enjoying Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s supervisor. As for Elvis himself, The Shannara Chronicles’ Austin Butler scored the position, beating out competitors like Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harry Kinds.
The solid additionally Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Gladys Presley, Rufus Sewell as Bernon Presley and Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The film, which Baz Luhrmann additionally co-wrote with Craig Pearce and Sam Bromell, will chronicle Elvis’ journey to changing into a music legend and his life away from the stage.
Elvis is scheduled to come back out on October 1, 2021, though if principal images is delayed for some time, there’s the possibility that Warner Bros may push it to the tip of 2021 and even into 2022. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for any scheduling updates on this and different upcoming films, however for now, maintain observe of what’s nonetheless to come back this 12 months with our 2020 launch schedule.
