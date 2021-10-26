That is how Netflix has translated the Andalusian expression “my weapon” in its dubbing and English subtitles

The previous day, a Spanish trainer hung up on Twitter a screenshot of a chain (particularly, the biopic concerning the musician Luis Miguel) indicating that he did it for instance of why do you inform your number one faculty scholars to make use of a dictionary and now not an automated translator.

Within the seize you notice two characters, accompanied by way of what is known to be the subtitled discussion line of certainly one of them that reads like this: “I am sorry, that is my weapon.” This is to mention, “Sorry, that is my weapon”.





The issue is that the word in query within the authentic Spanish is “I am sorry, ‘my weapon'”, which very much adjustments the that means of the dialog. You have got the audios in query on the finish of the thing, in order that you pass judgement on your self.

This expression, ‘my weapon’, which any Spaniard can acknowledge it as a in most cases Andalusian shape To pronounce ‘my soul’ could also be commonplace in more than a few puts in Latin The us (the place the sequence is about): in each circumstances this can be a means of relating to an interlocutor in an affectionate or colloquial means.

How may this occur, my weapon?

At the moment, the mistake of the subtitles (viralized due to the tweet in query) has already been corrected by way of the ones liable for Netflix, and adjusted to “I am sorry, darling”, a lot more adjusted to the unique that means of the word. Alternatively, the mistake stays within the English dubbing, one thing a lot more complicated and costly to resolve.

The query is How may a translation like this slip into Netflix? Does he do like Raúl’s scholars and use automated translators as an alternative of dictionaries (or, in his case, qualified translators)?

Smartly, because it changed into transparent with the new controversy over the Spanish subtitles of the South Korean sequence ‘The Squid Recreation’ … yeah, that is what Netflix does. Or, extra precisely, it makes use of what is understood within the trade as ‘post-edited device translation’.

In brief, use a translation provider like DeepL or Google Translate and later it sends the end result to an individual in control of making the vital readjustments to make sense of the end result. On this means, the speed this is paid is far decrease, however the result’s too.

Nearly any Spanish speaker who would have come around the word I can have deduced that ‘my gun’ is a regional idiom, and that the interpretation of ‘that is my weapon’ does now not upload as much as the rest in that context.

Even supposing it may be argued that a part of the issue is generated by means of the extra phonetic transcription, as an alternative of getting resorted to a ‘my soul’ which, surely, would have made the automated translator rather less loopy.

The audios

The audio in Spanish:

The audio in English: