That is the brand new pictures of The Expendables 4 that display Jason Statham and Iko Uwais in an emotional duel of the titans

The filming of Los Mercenarios 4 continues apace, no less than that’s what the brand new pictures revealed via the actors display us Jason Statham and Iko Uwais. Each have revealed on their private Instagram profiles a chain of images through which we will see them in combination as movie companions and combating as their characters. What is extra, they alternate compliments.

“An actual honor to spend a while in entrance of the display with the extremely gifted @ iko.uwais “, says a loving Statham. “A real grasp of his sport and an inexhaustible supply of velocity and talents that takes an entire life to succeed in. Large admire for the whole thing you do brother.“

On the similar time, Iko Uwais does the similar on his private account: “It is something to be excellent buddies with a fellow actor on set. Some other factor if the man actor is a real gentleman whom you respect and feature such a lot admire from day one. Thank you for having me @jasonstatham. I’m commemorated and greater than commemorated to proportion a display with you.“

For those who didn’t know, Iko Uwais is without doubt one of the new signings for Los Mercenarios 4. Even if in actual existence he has develop into a excellent buddy of Statham, his characters within the movie will face the loss of life. Uwais would be the film villain and can face Lee Christmas (Statham) and Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone).

Jason Statham could be very lively on his private Instagram since he took over the management of the mercenaries after Sylvester Stallone declares that he’ll go away the Los Mercenarios franchise and that leaves all of it as much as Statham / Lee Christmas. Such a lot so, that he just lately shared a video that exposed new scenes and the way the workforce works all the way through filming.

As we’ve got stated on a number of events, Statham will stick with a gaggle of younger guarantees that comes with new additions reminiscent of Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren y Tony Jaa (Ong Bak). The one veteran of the franchise to undergo loss is Terry Crews, who it sounds as if is not going to go back for Los Mercenarios 4 because of a dispute with manufacturer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does no longer but have a liberate date.