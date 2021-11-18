That is the brand new poster of The Matrix Resurrections that presentations the primary forged and provides a clue in regards to the go back of Neo

Eventually a new poster of The Matrix Resurrections! This new trailer presentations Neo along Trinity and one of the crucial new forged individuals. Below the name is added a catchphrase that might be acquainted to enthusiasts: “Go back to the Supply“Go back to the supply). You’ll see it under and within the Legitimate Twitter of the movie.

On the finish of the 2003 movie Matrix Revolutions, people and machines reached a peace settlement providing people the likelihood to depart the Matrix. What took place to this settlement? Some theories indicate that Neo’s go back implies that the settlement between people and machines has been damaged, and that The Selected One has to go back to “end the task”, so that you could discuss.

Even though there may be nonetheless a large number of thriller surrounding the plot of Matrix Resurrections, we discovered ultimate month from the authentic synopsis: Matrix might be “more potent, more secure and extra unhealthy than ever“. This would accompany the speculation of the breaking of the peace treaty. The machines would have up to date the Matrix to a model 2.0 of the sector we knew years in the past.

We’re simply over a month clear of the premiere of the movie, since hit theaters and at HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, regardless of their destiny in the newest installment of The Matrix. Laurence Fishburne won’t go back as Morpheus and might be changed by way of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Different well known faces like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson go back, and new ones like Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff are added.