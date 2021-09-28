That is the brand new trailer for Military of Thieves: a prequel with out zombies, however with many robberies

From zombies to thieves! Netflix has printed a new trailer for Military of Thieves, the prequel movie to Zack Snyder’s Military of the Useless. Despite the fact that the zombies have been the primary theme within the authentic movie, this time the point of interest might be at the thieves and the way Ludwig Dieter, performed once more through Matthias Schweighöfer, turns into a thief (opens safes) Selected for the Military of the Useless on line casino venture.

The authentic synopsis of Military of Thieves says so: “This prequel to Zack Snyder’s film ‘Military of the Useless’ stars Dieter, a village financial institution teller who’s dragged into an unrepeatable journey when a mysterious lady recruits him to a gaggle made up of probably the most sought after criminals on the earth. Interpol. Your plan? Thieve more than a few mythical and supposedly unattainable to wreck safes scattered all through Europe.“

The solid contains Nathalie Emmanuel (Rapid & Livid, Recreation of Thrones) as Gwendoline, who recruits Dieter for the heist. Ruby O. Charge and Stuart Martin are the co-stars. Despite the fact that Zack Snyder has now not directed Military of Thieves, he’s a manufacturer in conjunction with his spouse Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Military of Thieves to premiere on Netflix on October 29. If you have not noticed Military of the Useless but, you’ll check out our assessment: “A movie with which Zack Snyder is set to reinterpret the zombie style, however which, alongside the way in which, loses a lot of the essence that characterizes this sort of cinema.“