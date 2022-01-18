That is the cash the CEOs of the principle online game corporations made in 2020

Activision-Snow fall CEO Bobby Kotick’s wage has been within the information more than one occasions during the last yr, maximum significantly on account of harassment instances on the corporate and its responses. And whilst he definitely earns much more than maximum, a brand new record displays he is in just right corporate, as different sport business CEOs make tens of tens of millions of bucks a yr.

Video games One has compiled a abstract of 2020 peak government repayment for primary online game corporations in keeping with corporate recordsdata, together with wage, bonuses, inventory and different financial advantages. The record unearths that Bobby Kotick wasn’t in fact the top-earning CEO of 2020: That award is going to Robert Antokol, CEO of Israel-based Playtika, which makes free-to-play cell video games. In 2020, Antokol earned $372 million in overall repayment, whilst Kotick earned $154.6 million..

Even though they have been via a long way the largest earners, others additionally made some huge cash that yr. EA CEO Andrew Wilson gained $34.7 million in 2020, whilst Zynga’s Frank Gibeau made $32 million. Take-Two (which has simply introduced its aim to procure Zynga) noticed its CEO Strauss Zelnick usher in $18 million.

In overall, the 42 common administrators of the online game sector earned $842 million in 2020. It will have to be famous that those are handiest CEOs of publicly traded corporations, and they’re required via legislation to expose CEO repayment. Personal corporations, like Valve or Epic, do not expose those figures, so there are possibly plenty of in a similar fashion well-paid CEOs who do not seem in this record.

For comparability, a handful of businesses disclosed the median pay in their workers, and Activision had the most important discrepancy between its wage and that of the CEO, reporting repayment of $99,100, necessarily one greenback for each $1,560 Kotick earns.

Bobby Kotick

The repayment of online game CEOs has come below scrutiny lately. Kotick’s pay, particularly, was once lower early closing yr after repeated complaint., despite the fact that he nonetheless earns $875,000 in wage by myself, earlier than bonuses and different inventory advantages. EA additionally lower CEO Andrew Wilson’s wage closing yr.