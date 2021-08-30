That is the engineer who presentations the disgrace of public procurement due to era

Jaime Gómez-Obregón is an engineer and hacker devoted to growing virtual gear that give extra transparency to public affairs. As a result of as he himself says, public knowledge isn’t the similar as revealed knowledge. There’s a giant distinction.

And to turn a button: the transparency portal of the Executive of Cantabria, from which it’s unimaginable to obtain the general public knowledge of all contracts, and contractsdecantabria.es, the portal that this developer created to obtain the whole lot. “In 70 seconds”, as I remembered a couple of days in the past in a tweet during which he requested the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, that Spain unencumber the industrial knowledge.





“I simply need to are living in a in point of fact fashionable area with a robust and unsleeping civil society”

His venture, a complete map of public procurement in Cantabria, permits discover greater than 25,000 contracts of the Cantabrian management and greater than 4,500 bidders. A easy seek field means that you can to find forms of contracts or corporations with which the regional govt has labored. Easy, sensible, rapid and out there, transparency in its purest shape.

Past a unmarried portal



The internet at the map of public procurement in Cantabria created via Jaime Gómez-Obregón.

“In Cantabria we’ve got a contemporary Transparency Legislation that obliges the general public powers to disseminate administrative knowledge this is of passion to society. On the other hand, this isn’t generally performed successfully”, explains Gómez-Obregón in the portal you created to conquer the ones limitations.

¿and why he did it? No longer on account of “sinister pursuits”, as he himself says mockingly, or on account of political problems, a want to take heart level or a want to bother: however as it takes the transparency of the general public very critically.

In actual fact a lot more effective: I simply need to are living in a in point of fact fashionable area and with a robust and unsleeping civil society. So no; I don’t take part in any political crew, I’m really not focused on events and I actually have financed all my tasks in pursuit of transparency; with my very own sources, effort and time. I’m additionally loopy about it, I will be able to’t conceal it, the paraphilia that I’ve evolved since I used to be a kid for mastering those superb machines referred to as computer systems, and specifically for the usage of them to automate the remedy of enormous volumes of data: filtering, structuring, reworking, pertaining to and in the end processing knowledge to show them into helpful wisdom. Is what some name giant knowledge and knowledge mining.

This want to turn what’s hidden at the back of no longer so clear transparency portals has allowed us to find flashy awards no less than and that even his paintings arrived on the Parliament of Cantabria a a debate on an “anti-fraud and anti-corruption” proposition which used to be in any case rejected via 28 votes to five. But it surely does no longer keep in Cantabria, even if there it has proven how productive it may be, for instance, go contract awards with electoral lists.

Some other nice milestone of his campaign for transparency, open knowledge and the battle in opposition to corruption in politics and establishments, which he describes as an “endemic drawback” in Spain, has been the ladonacion.es portal. A visible and interactive device that finds the new scandals across the Spanish Royal Family, facilitating exploration from a chronological, geographical and documentary perspective, figuring out the other actors concerned, with a rigorous technique.



Quilt of the portal ‘The donation’ at the contemporary scandals of the Spanish Royal Space.

Too has gutted the Professional Gazette of the Mercantile Registry to move past unmarried posts, finding which marketers are the commonest, the place extra corporations are domiciled or born or that are the directors disqualified via the courts, amongst different knowledge. And that is only a small pattern, in a contemporary interview on Magnet he himself main points the demanding situations he has confronted and what’s coming.

At this time the engineer is operating on an unbiased audit of public sector cell programs; has already cataloged about 2,000

As a result of at the moment the engineer is immersed in an unbiased audit of public sector cell apps. “I’ve cataloged nearly 2,000 and already collected greater than 250,000 person feedback. I’m doing an research giant knowledge that I can quickly proportion with my employers, “he defined. As a result of his determination to his praiseworthy paintings is conceivable thank you, to a big extent, to the greater than 500 consumers who toughen their paintings on Patreon and whole determination to the improvement of those gear, after having delegated the overall control of the corporate he based 16 years in the past, ITEISA.

The paintings of Gomez-Obregon is the demonstration that era on the carrier of society and the overall passion is an important weapon. His adventures, creations, discoveries and different vicissitudes of his day-to-day lifestyles are recounted on his Twitter account, @JaimeObregon.