That is the impressive growth of HBO Max in symbol high quality in comparison to HBO Spain: good-bye to the nightmare

HBO Max landed in Spain these days with an excellent release be offering, and one of the crucial nice unknowns that existed in regards to the platform used to be its symbol high quality. Warner media had promised a brand new app that helps fashionable options like 4K UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos. Nonetheless, we didn’t understand how just right that 4K used to be going to be in Spain, and particularly what would occur to the content material that used to be no longer in 4K.

HBO Max comes with only a few sequence and films in that solution, and between they don’t seem to be, for instance, ‘Sport of Thrones’. We have been , due to this fact, to peer how the picture high quality of HBO Max is right here, evaluating it with what we knew from HBO Spain, well-known for being one of the crucial worst on this regard. We already had a clue, however let’s have a look at what he has in retailer for us.





HBO Max delivers on as regards to the whole thing shall we hope for (and extra)



This used to be the picture high quality of HBO Spain. A long way in the back of what is anticipated in 2020-2021.

At the back of symbol high quality there are lots of components. One of the crucial major ones, of which HBO Spain suffered, used to be bitrate. The outdated platform didn’t exceed 3.5 Mbps, in comparison to two times or extra of its major competition. This made content material with low lighting fixtures and a large number of motion represented as an amalgam of artifacts that handiest made us believe what symbol the inventive particular person in control of the paintings in point of fact sought after to exhibit.

What is extra, HBO Spain used to be characterised through the use of very outdated applied sciences. Now not handiest did it no longer beef up 4K and HDR, however in 1080p it handiest used the H.264 or AVC codec, which provides a lot worse compression than its successor, H.265 or HEVC, which is the only utilized in 4K Blu-Rays. , as an example. With part the bitrate, H.265 can show similarly just right symbol high quality, and with fewer artifacts.

HBO after all respects its be offering of content material through accompanying in high quality. Now we simply want a lot more to reach in 4K

Ranging from bitrate and codec, HBO Max is the whole thing shall we hope for, and extra. In content material reminiscent of ‘Sport of Thrones’, the bitrate indicated through the developer software of an Amazon Hearth Stick after all places the carrier on the peak of its festival.

However no longer handiest that, an excellent growth in symbol high quality comes due to the discharge of the aforementioned H.265 codec. Greater than doubling bitrate (symbol knowledge each 2d) and with a a lot more environment friendly codec, now we have a miles cleaner symbol in any situation. It’s one thing that we already noticed between Amazon Top and Netflix.



Bitrate and codec of HBO Max in ‘The Sopranos’.

Easiest of all, HBO Max has no longer handiest transformed their latest content material, but when we pass to the 2000 sequence ‘Larry David’, we can even have 1080p with 7Mbps bitrate spikes in HEVC. In ‘Los Sopranos’, for instance, the similar factor occurs, and already within the intro we see bitrate peaks of 8.7 Mbps. All units have compatibility with this codec, however the standard factor is that each one the ones appropriate with HBO Max are, as a result of for instance this is a requirement of all 4K televisions, and its checklist of units isn’t very huge both.

We practice as much as triple the bitrate in 1080p content material, and all this with a codec that respects the unique content material significantly better

With content material to be had in Dolby Imaginative and prescient reminiscent of ‘Matrix’, the development in perceived symbol high quality and bitrate is spectacular. In 1080p, we see bitrate spikes of 10 Mbps, and in 4K, of 27 Mbps, on the peak of the most productive.



Bitrate de ‘Matrix’ en 1080p.



Most bitrate of ‘Matrix’ in 4K: 27.435 Mbps.