That is the name of the game site of the Batman: Enigma demanding situations fanatics of the darkish knight with a riddle

The film The Batman will increase its stage of poser as its unlock date approaches. Theaters are starting to obtain the brand new promotional fabrics and a few fanatics have discovered them in them a small easter egg (or easter egg) that leads immediately to a riddle created by means of the Enigma himself (Riddler), who shall be Batman’s primary villain on this new journey.

On the backside of a few of these advertisements you’ll see a miserious code that once decoding it you get a word: “You’re the winged rat” The “You’re a winged rat“, a reasonably offensive method of relating to the darkish knight. This message has introduced fanatics to the internet www.rataalada.com And that is the place the true a laugh starts.

The internet has been evolving: originally of the week it handiest had a looping video with a query mark, but it surely quickly modified and started asking guests 3 questions. By means of answering those questions appropriately, the internet finds a sequence of sketches made by means of the Gotham Town police.

This mysterious Enigma minigame appears to be the start, as the villain has introduced that he’s going to go back. This may point out that the internet will exchange in the future to provide new subject material from The Batman. Perhaps give new clues concerning the darkish knight?

The Batman shall be launched on March 4, 2022. We already know a large number of details about the characters within the movie, from the inspiration from director Matt Reeves to create Bruce Wayne, Enigma and El Pinguino, going during the Catwoman reinvention and the Batmobile, till courting between Alfred Pennyworth and a tender Wayne.