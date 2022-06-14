That League of Legends reaches Game Pass is a master move that can save you more than 600 euros and years of life

Riot Games sigue riding the wave of multiplayer on both fronts, that of the MOBA -although the genus is almost extinct- and the shooter thanks to Valorant. The Americans are also present in other types of genres, but only with both of the aforementioned, Riot would have no problem enduring several years without new releases.

Still, this industry doesn’t work like that and “renewed or die” is a mantra that many follow at face value and therefore, the idea of ​​​​collaborating with Microsoft to distribute their most important games far from the launcher of Riot is very interesting. Americans will move their 5 games to Game Pass as a single move in the industry and the most benefited will be the most rookie player.

In fact, we’re going to break down what will the end user take away with this strategy:

Said like this, if you are not a player of these 5 IPs, this may sound Chinese to you, but we are talking about a knock on the table very strong in favor of Microsoft. But how much is this in money or time? While everything can be unlocked with money in-game, that is, Blue Essence. Currently, and as MeinMMO colleagues comment, all League of Legends champions have a price of 600,000 Blue Essencewhich translates into an account with level 450.





Obviously, this advantage will be available to the Game Pass user as long as they have an account on the service.

To give you an idea, the user MagiFelix is ​​currently level 476 and has the highest rank in the game, and this year alone he has played 1,200 LoL games. The problem with this is that getting an account like this involves investing a lot of time and hours of play, participating in events, Twitch Drops to obtain Blue Essence, etc. This implies that the least interested user can always pass by cashier to buy This means that currently 159 champions would be priced at 130,000 Riot Points, something like 700 euros invested in virtual money.

The American company does not want to separate its community, but this is the best alternative for the novice player who wants to try the game or, on the other hand, has no intention of spending a lot of time on it. In fact, the general opinion on the game’s subreddit has been positive by the community already settled in the game, so there will not be much reluctance when it comes to expand this collaboration.