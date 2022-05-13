That Mickey Mouse is no longer from Disney: a bill in the US can leave the company without many copyrights

A Senator from the Republican Party in the United States has once again put Disney and its copyright in the spotlight: the latest is a bill introduced by Josh Hawley, a representative from Missouri, that seeks to prevent the existence of new special copyright protections. author that benefit Disney. According to this: “it is already Time to strip Disney of its special privileges and open a new era of creativity and innovation.





What would this mean? Well, Disney would be left without the copyright of many of its iconic characters, since the Copyright Clause Restoration Bill is requesting to limit those rights to 28 years, counting from the date they are granted. And they could be extended for another 28 years. That is, 56 years maximum.

Disney, in the crosshairs of the Republicans





The 28-year copyright term is a throwback to the Copyright Act of 1909. The requirement to request an extension is also a legal formality that was abandoned by the Copyright Act of 1973banned in the future when the United States signed the international copyright treaty known as the Berne Convention in 1988.

Reducing copyright terms to 28 years is also prohibited under international lawaccording to The Verge.

Last April, Disney and Florida (a state where one of its theme parks is also located) began a public dispute that is having consequences. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that prohibits schools from teaching young children about sexual orientation or gender identity. Company employees staged protest walkouts, and company CEO Bob Chapek said the company would stop making political donations in Florida.

For his part, Ron DeSantis has proposed to legislators to eliminate the special status that allows Disney to operate as an independent government at its theme park in Orlando, Florida.

It must be remembered, however, that if there is no change in federal legislation, Disney could lose some of its copyright protections. On January 1, 2024, for example, Disney will lose its copyright to the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie” and the first appearance of its star character, Mickey Mouse.